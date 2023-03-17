A pair of Dubbo Basketballers have turned in their Rams uniforms and will don the Orange Eagles colours this season in the Waratah Youth League.
Rhys O'Neill and Josh Bywater will feature for the Orange Eagles on Saturday night against Shoalhaven in the opening round of the Waratah Youth League (U23s).
With Dubbo not having a team, the duo took up the opportunity to join the only Central West side in the competition with players also coming over from Bathurst as well.
Orange coach Troy Hogarth opened up on just how the pair came to join the Eagles for 2023.
"Because we are the only Central West team, my job is to have the best Central West team, not just an Orange one," he said.
"Josh Bywater nominated and trialled to get appointed to the team, we've had a few players pull out through injury and unavailability.
"Young blokes might not want to make the commitment or have the heart to go through with it and I tapped young Rhys O'Neill on the shoulder a few weeks ago because he is the assistant coach for one of the Dubbo under 18s sides.
"I've worked with him before and he has decided to come across as well."
Taking on teams mostly from Sydney, Orange will fly the flag for the Central West and are looking to start their season off with a big win at home.
Hogarth has the job of bringing the players from three different cities together and admitted he is going to be an easier task than he thought.
"They know each other, in some ways they are able to put aside that competitive tension from the past and bring it together," he said.
"That's been good, there are a couple of boys who have really strong relationships.
"I've got a player named Ben who is great mates with Rhys after they did the Western Region Academy of Sport together.
"That eases them into the team, when the guys are putting in effort on the floor everyone appreciates it."
With a talented shooter in Bywater, Hogarth believes the Eagles will go into Saturday night's match with a simple gameplan.
"I'm hoping to continue to take advantage of that this season when we put combinations on the floor and the guys start to work together," he said.
"I do have one standout player but he is a big inside so the others need to work with him.
"I don't have a dominant on-the-ball player, we've got some really good shooting like Josh who is a gun outside shooter along with a few from Bathurst.
"I'm hoping we can light it up outside and then our big guys can take advantage."
Tip-off for the match is at 6:30pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
