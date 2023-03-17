Daily Liberal
Jack Littlejohn will play for Western Rams this weekend against Newcastle Rebels

Updated March 17 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:30am
Mudgee playmaker and former NRL halfback Jack Littlejohn will make his Western Rams debut this weekend. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Jack Littlejohn has played NRL and Super League but on Sunday the Mudgee Dragons playmaker will make his Western Rams debut against Newcastle.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

