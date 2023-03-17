Cost of living in focus: How Dubbo's candidates want to help your hip pocket

With energy bills skyrocketing and grocery costs continuing to grow, voters will have the cost of living firmly on their mind as they head to the polls next weekend.
We asked some of the candidates running for the seat of Dubbo four questions to find out their plans to help constituents' hip pockets in the next term of government.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Kate Richardson said supporting farmers is the key to keeping grocery costs affordable. She would like to see more assistance given to farmers to help cover their production costs.
"Farmers are fighting to keep up with the cost of production, but with the four main inputs- fertiliser, chemicals and diesel at record high levels and a shortage in labour, it is becoming a fight they cannot win," she said.
"We need to support the agricultural sector so they can keep up supply and keep providing NSW with fresh produce."
"Coles and Woolworths have a responsibility here too, they have excessive market power."
She said the cost of living crisis was a complex one which would take intervention from the federal government, not just the state one. However, she said subsiding fuel costs would be a good start to help households make savings.
"The issue is complex because the cost-of-living crisis is impacting food, fuel, rentals, housing, and energy, which means the government needs to pull multiple levers to ease the burden. A lot of those levers need to be pulled on a federal level," she said.
"Fuel is a huge issue in Dubbo. The Government should reintroduce the fuel subsidy. We have such great distances to travel in this electorate and our farmers need some relief too."
Keeping energy bills down is one area which would fall in federal government hands, Ms Richardson said, but - should she be elected - she will advocate for the community to federal representatives.
"Caps on domestic gas and coal help, but it is a temporary fix. The introduction of renewables into the electricity market is yet to result in any savings for households," she said.
"We need a reservation policy. We sell our gas overseas and then buy it back off them at increased prices. This is one way we can reduce household bills."
Labor candidate Josh Black thinks halting the privatisation of electricity providers and power stations would be a big step the state government could take to help households save on energy costs.
"The Liberal National government privatised power stations, along with Endeavor Energy and Ausgrid. The profits of Essential Energy rose 0.2 percent, while the profits of Ausgrid and Endeavor rose by over 10 percent and 15 percent respectively," he said.
"Energy supply constraints and price increases would be key challenges for a Labor government if elected on March 25."
He said - if elected to government - the Labor party will create a NSW Energy Security Corporation to drive investment in community batteries to maximise the benefits of rooftop solar, whilst also driving down prices with partnerships in large scale renewables.
As for grocery costs, Mr Black said a Labor government is committed to appointing a Dairy and Fresh Food Commissioner to provide a "strong, independent voice" for the industry.
"It will report to Parliament and hold the Government to account on supporting fresh food producers. This Commissioner will ensure industry and farmers aren't left to fend for themselves," he said.
Asked about his plans, incumbent Nationals member Dugald Saunders pointed to a number of voucher and rebate schemes his government has brought about including the low income household rebate, gas rebate, Family Energy Rebate, Back to School Voucher and Before and After School Care Voucher.
He said if re-elected, the Liberal and Nationals would introduce a NSW Energy Bill Saver program which would allow households to receive $250 off their energy bills by comparing their current energy plan with others.
"I know households in our region are feeling the pinch right now, and that's why we will provide bill relief, as well as help families get a better energy deal," he said.
"This isn't just about providing bill relief today, it's a simple way families right across NSW can save money long-term, by assessing their provider. This cost of living relief is not bipartisan - the Labor party has announced that it will cut the Energy Bill Saver if it is elected."
"The Labor Party doesn't have a long term economic plan to manage the State's budget, so they are coming after the budgets of NSW families, denying them cost of living relief that they cannot afford to lose."
Similar to Labor's plans to keep grocery costs affordable, Mr Saunders said a re-elected Liberal-Nationals government would introduce a new Supply Chain Commissioner who would work closely with industry to "unblock" supply chains across the state.
"The Commissioner will immediately move to establish a freight and logistics taskforce to look at innovative ways to drive down transport costs for goods to get the best deal for families across NSW," he said.
The state election is set to be held on March 25. The other candidates running for the seat of Dubbo did not provide responses in time for publication.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
