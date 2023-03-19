Students at Bunniyong Public School learned everything they need to know about being good pet owners in a program which returned to Dubbo for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Senior Education Officer at the RSPCA Stephanie Sok said the special workshops at Bunniyong Public School on Thursday were part of the organisation's effort to promote "positive pet ownership" to people in the regions.
"The primary goal of our education program is to really equip people with the knowledge to care for their animals. We want to be able to help people to help their animals," she said.
"We're really encouraging young people to think about how they can keep their pet happy and healthy."
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic pet ownership skyrocketed. Approximately 69 percent of households in Australia own pets, up from 62 percent in 2017.
However, as things returned to business-as-usual, many animal shelters saw an increase in the number of pets being abandoned or surrendered with owners no longer able to cater to their needs.
Ms Sok said the RSPCA's education program better equips people to care for their pets so fewer animals end up in shelters.
"Some of the things we cover are what we do at the RSPCA, types of diet and nutrition, access to food and water, enrichment and other basics such as shelter, vet treatment, exercise, microchipping and desexing," she said.
She said so far the workshops - which include lots of hands-on and interactive activities - have been a success, with children who have taken part bringing the lessons they've learned back home to their own four-legged family members.
"For us it has been a really heartwarming and rewarding experience," she said.
"Our presentation is informative but it's also quite interactive, we use a number of props including a life-size plush dog. There's always lots of 'oohs' and 'ahs' and excitement from the participants and lots of questions as well as stories about their pets at home."
"The most rewarding thing for our education officers is hearing some of the things that students take away from our talks and what they're going to do for their pets when they get home."
At the end of each in-person workshop, students who participate are invited to join a free online education portal created by the RSPCA to teach kids how to better interact with both companion animals and wildlife they may encounter.
"Following our lessons, kids can jump onto that portal and learn more about ways they can keep their pets healthy and other things they can do to help animals in their own community," she said.
All the information from the RSPCA's school program can be found on their AWARE portal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
