The Alison Lester, AM, classic book comes to life on stage, with songs, fun (and quokkas!) for children aged 3-10 years and their adults. From the team behind The Gruffalo this new adaptation from multi-award-winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is a celebration of family, love and the diversity and beauty of Australia. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, 6pm, tickets from $20 at www.drtcc.com.au/.
This is a 3-day hockey tournament that has participants from all over NSW and Qld attending, all day at Pioneer Park. For information visit www.dubbohockey.com.au/home/.
The Reels were a band that defied categorisation and were quickly embraced by audiences across the country from its inception in 1976. The History of the Reels charts the band from its humble beginnings in Dubbo, its evolution through the '80s and '90s and its unique place in Australian Rock Music. See it at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until March 31. Visit the website.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kkids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. Next one on March 25.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, March 18. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday from 6.30pm - St Patrick's Day, March 17 - Big Red Writing | Kim Macrae; 24 | Nick Wall.
Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: St Patrick's Day - Dubbo Celtic Dancers from 7pm, Guinness pies, Pot of Gold, and music by Macquarie Mud Flappers from 6.30pm. Plus every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists, until April 4.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - 17 | Duncan Ferguson; 18 | Mat Harris; 19 | Johnnie Wood; 24 | Shane Riley; 25 | Pete Riley; 26 | Paul (Irish); 31 | Jo Hyndes.
The Castlereagh Hotel: March - 8pm - 11.45pm - St Patrick's Day - Friday 17, Irish Dancers, Guinness pies, Cash pot prize, Happy Hour from 4pm, and music from 8pm | Sam Coon; Saturday 18 | Elle Flangan; Thursday 23 | Jason Hill' Friday 24 | Jade Martin; Saturday 25 | Brad Haling; Thursday 30 | Pete Riley;Friday 31 | Mat Harris; Saturday 1 | Duncan Ferguson.
The Establishment Bar: St Patrick's Day - Pot of Gold fundraiser from 5pm; Paulo Bonifacio & Alfred Stone from 6pm.
Inaugural Country Classic on Saturday March 18, worth $125,00 to the winner and Aussie Icon Jason Owen performing trackside. A huge night at Dawson Park Greyhound Track from 6pm. Tickets $7.50 at 123 tix.
Black Dog Ride's iconic annual 1 Dayer aims to start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention. Help us get the country talking and join your local 1 Dayer. Black Dog Ride is uniting under one banner with one voice on one single day to amplify a national message of hope, awareness and prevention. Depart from Victoria Park, check in from 7am, departing 9.30am and returning about 2pm. Register at events.humanitix.com/dubbo-nsw-black-dog-ride-1-dayer-2023.
The Variety Adventure Ride is a seven-day charity motorcycle event taking adventure bikes onto the roads they were made for to raise vital funds to give kids a fair go. Register at fundraise.varietynswact.org.au/event/2023adventureride/home. Heading off from Dubbo Visitor Information Centre between 6am and 9am.
On Sunday, March 19, to raise awareness and education surrounding family and domestic violence, Wellington High School (Clontarf program) and Communities for Children. Player registration is $30 per head and includes free lunch payable on the day - Please register ($30pp includes lunch) in teams of four at 7.30am. Quiz and prizes on the day, information stalls; 8am start followed by entertainment from 11am to 3pm; guest speakers at 1pm. All welcome to attend for musical entertainment and quiz entry. Lunch will be available to purchase on the day at Wellington Golf Club.
Sunday, March 19
This is a free jazz music event, sponsored by the Western Plains Jazz Association at the Macquarie Club, Dubbo from 11am to 4pm. There will be a barbecue provided by Dubbo City Town Band at a reasonable cost, and entertainment by The Chalkies, Cicada Club (from Orange) and the Tin Roof Big Band.
This exhibit showcases NSW Higher School Certificate bodies of work completed by final-year students in 2022. The exhibition encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, a collection of works, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photo media, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based forms. Western Plains Cultural Centre. On show daily until March 31.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event April 2) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
The experience starts at 11am with a guided tasting of selected Printhie wines from the Cellar Door at Nashdale. At the end of the tasting you'll select your favourite wine from the Topography range (included in the price). You'll then be handed your picnic ready for you to find your favourite spot on the estate. Reserve your spot for $95 at printhiewines.rezdy.com/398972/printhie-picnic.
Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. Exhibition on show at Orange Regional Gallery, open daily 10am-4pm, until March 19. More info call 6393 8136.
March 17, $1 oysters on ice are back to be sure, to be sure. For one night only the Oriana will be tipping our hats to St Pat starting from 5pm in the Oriana Gardens. Pair with French Champagne at our very special St Patrick's Day price of only $10 per glass. 50 dozen oysters available until sold out. Get in early. The Summer Kitchen at Oriana Gardens also serves up authentic Neapolitan woodfired pizza, clay-oven tapas dishes, and summer specials to share among friends and family. Top this with cocktails, spritzers, bubbles and local wines from Oriana's Pool Club & Cocktail Bar. The Pool is open to all our diners Wed - Fri 4pm-9pm, Saturday, noon-9pm, Sunday, noon-8pm, until March 30. Book at module.lafourchette.com.
Join these artists as they explore the role of Lineage. An exciting exhibition where we'll see how sisters, husband and wife, generations and siblings who are all creative in their own right join to exhibit together. Will they be complimentary, polar opposites or similar? Each lineage group has also been asked to collaborate on one piece as their showcase offering. Lineage is on for the entire F.O.O.D W.E.E.K festival, with the free official opening at 6pm on Thursday, March 23, until April 2.
At The Old March School House Cellar Door, we welcome you back to school as you swirl, smell and taste your way through a diverse range of wines as we identify and analyse the intricacies of wine aromas and flavours. Led by father and son Peter and Daniel Mortimer, this interactive wine tasting experience will expand your knowledge and appreciation. March 23 and 30, 5pm - 7pm, $75, book online at mortimerswines.com.au/book-online/.
On March 24, 26, 27, 29, and 31, feel healthy from the inside out by learning to make your own probiotics. This workshop focusses on the powerhouse cultures of kefir and kombucha and will empower you with the knowledge you need to make these yourself. Scobies, tibicos and probiotic fluids will be flowing. At $60 pp you will see practical demonstrations of how these are managed, as well as have a chance to taste the unfiltered products. Book at www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=991883&.
Head to Robertson Park on March 24, from 5.30pm-8.30pm, when about 40 stalls will be brimming with food from the Orange region's chefs, cooks, caterers and providores, plus wines, ciders, spirits and beer makers crafted by our vignerons, winemakers, brewers and fermenters. Relax to the sound of local music with family and friends at long communal tables. Children's catering and activities on site. Entry from $6 - $16, book online at events.humanitix.com/food-week-night-market.
Saturdays and Sundays until April 16 - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Live Music Saturday's are on every Saturday until May 20 at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
Untitled brings together the work of many artists from across Australia, some Corner Store Gallery alumni and some brand new to their space. These artists work across different, and sometimes unusual mediums and ideas. Each artist has been hand-picked by Curator Madeline Young for their unique and striking work. Until March 26.
Travel with them on March 24, from south to north, along continental America to explore rich musical heritage and breadth of cultures within. They begin with Tango in the south! Let them take you on a journey that will be vibrant, surprising and filled with works that describe landscapes, culture and travel. Tickets $20 - $40, at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Season ticket packages are also available. We will also be presenting lunchtime open rehearsals at 1.30pm on the day of each performance, come along and see how a rehearsal happens. $10 entry at the door.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event April 8. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
A Gathering of Uncertainties was developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Orange Regional Gallery on show until April 15.
Head to Black Springs Hall on Friday, March 24, at 6.30pm for music to get your toes tapping, by Argyle Ceilidh Band. BYO supper, but tea and coffee will be available. Be prepared to get involved and have fun. To book a seat at a table, contact Ceanne Barron on 0473 328 577 or Kerry Gibbons on 0418 358 129. Entry is $25 for adults payable to Black Springs Community Association or pay at the door on the night.
Celebrating 100 years of Australia's most renowned portrait prize. In 2021 the Art Gallery of New South Wales celebrated the 100th birthday of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, the Archibald Prize. The landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize explores the prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until March 26.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on March 18, then March 25.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until March 31, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. April 9 and 16, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, March 25. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Experience the thrill of harness racing at the club in March. Don't miss the highly-anticipated Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival from March 15. It features five race meetings and many social events such as Ladies Night Marquee, Calcutta, Ambrose Golf Day & Honouree Dinner. The three-year-old finals have prize money of $100,000 and the two-year-old finals, on the last Saturday night of March, each offer $150,000.00 in prize-money. Sunday 19 - Nutrien Gold Crown Yearling sales; Monday 20 - 1pm - 5pm; Wednesday 22, 6pm - 10.30pm; Saturday 25 - 6pm - 11pm, entry per event, adult $10, concession $5, under-15 free. Information at www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au/.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (March 19), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
More than 100 Triumph vehicles will be on show from 9.30am - 3.30pm, supported by Bathurst Regional Council. This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the first Triumph motor vehicle and all owners and enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the milestone. The event will include welcome drinks on Friday, March 17, a celebration dinner on Saturday, March 18, and a convoy around Mount Panorama and visit to the Australian Motor Racing Museum on Sunday, March 19. To be part of the display register at tsoansw.org.au. Enquiries to Nev Bowden on 0419004293 or email nvbowden48@gmail.com.
On March 18, from 9am - 1pm, you'll find stalls with typical merchandise, delicious barbecue food, refreshing beverages, books to browse, a white elephant section for secondhand goods, bargains for blokes, and an opportunity to pick a fresh blossom. Ample parking available.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is April 2.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates April 1 and 2. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Textures of One is an annual art exhibition showcasing the talent of regional artists in the Central West. The theme for 2023 is ENERGY. The exhibition is open run on weekends until March 26. This year's motif is ENERGY. The sections include Fine Art, Mixed Media, Sculptures and Photography. Works will be on display at the Blayney Arts Hub until March 26.
The Australian Government Mobile Service Centre is visiting Blayney on Thursday, March 23 from 9am to 4pm, to provide community members with information and access to government services. They provide personalised face-to-face servicing to individuals and families who may not have easy access to a Services Australia office. Staff travel with the Mobile Service Centres and can help the community with Centrelink and Medicare payments and services. Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services for veterans and their families is also available.
Come along to the Country Community Fair at Lyndhurst on Sunday, March 26, from 11am - 3pm. It will be a festival of family fun with free jumping castle, petting zoo, live entertainment, face painting, dancing and more! Free Entry! This event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
Join for Carcoar's first ever Fibre Festival - a weekend of inspiring workshops and market stalls for knitting and yarn enthusiasts. Carcoar is praised as a wonderful piece of living history and a brilliant place to recharge the batteries, step back to yesteryear and immerse in local hospitality. April 1 and 2, 10am until 4pm.There will be a raffle with four prizes totalling more than $2400, and a chance to meet workshop tutors. For more information go to www.riveryarn.com.au/.
Held twice a year in April and December, the Millthorpe Markets are acknowledged as one of the best in NSW, with visitors enjoying great food, excellent stalls and a wonderful atmosphere. Undertaken as a fundraising event by the Millthorpe Public School P&C, these markets are a great opportunity to combine shopping with a beautiful drive in the country and a visit to the delightful historic town of Millthorpe. Redmond Oval, 8.30am-3pm.
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the first Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 14:30pm and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: recover.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday April 1, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
As part of the Field to Forest Festival, there will be a Forest Foraging Talk at the Timber Pavilion on March 18, 12pm-3pm. Cost is $5pp with refreshments available. Guest speakers will be Col Roberts local ex-forester, museum curator and owner of Lowes Mount Truffiere; Diego Bonetto professional forager, talking about the art of foraging for wild mushrooms in our surrounding pine forests; and Nikki Bennetts, of the Forest Corporation, on safety recreation in our State Forest.
Playwell Events will be holding its very own Brick Show at the Malachi between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, March 18. There will be over 30 tables of custom-built Lego models on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, to Architecture, trucks and a city layout - something for everyone. There will also be the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative themselves. Tickets are $10.
As part of the Field to Forest Festival, we open the doors to the boutique vineyards, breweries and distilleries across the region for two select days in March. This group of artisans have a true passion for their craft and welcome you to taste some of the finest produce in regional NSW. You won't find any large scale cellar doors on this tour, but if you enjoy farm experiences, country hospitality, rural vistas and quality wine and beer, this tour is for you. As this is a transport and catered event. Participants are asked to meet at the Oberon Visitor Information Centre at 9.30am for a 10am start. The cost is $105, book at visitoberon.com/events.
In partnership with the Streeton Trio, The Malachi is thrilled to announce the Oberon Chamber Music Festival, which will take place on November 24-26, 2023. The free launch event will be on April 2, with a special free preview concert featuring some of the world-class musicians who will be appearing in the festival. Doors open at the Malachi Gilmore Hall at 4.40pm, with the concert starting at 5pm. Afterwards you can meet members of the Streeton Trio, violinist Emma Jardine and cellist Rachel Siu, joined by Sydney Symphony Orchestra principal violist Tobias Breider. Come and get a taste of things to come, and see how you can be part of the Festival's success. www.malachigilmorehall.com.au/.
Perhaps Oberon's most famous garden is the awe inspiring, Mayfield. This magnificent garden is the largest cool climate garden in the world and is truly a must see. There are 15 hectares of the Water Garden open to visitors every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. See the Copper Tree and the Grotto on your way to the Gallery, which gives a fascinating history of the garden and a tribute to those involved with its creation. It remains a living legacy of the Hawkins family who took much of their inspiration for this project from several of Europe's most significant horticultural destinations. Visitors can also enjoy a unique regional dining experience at Mayfield's garden restaurant, and it also offers a luxurious glamping experience during its spring, autumn andsSummer festivals.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, March 26. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: April 7, May 5. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.