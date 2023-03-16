Daily Liberal
March 16 2023 - 4:30pm
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Are We There Yet? on stage. Picture supplied.

​Are We There Yet?

March 17

The Alison Lester, AM, classic book comes to life on stage, with songs, fun (and quokkas!) for children aged 3-10 years and their adults. From the team behind The Gruffalo this new adaptation from multi-award-winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer is a celebration of family, love and the diversity and beauty of Australia. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, 6pm, tickets from $20 at www.drtcc.com.au/.

