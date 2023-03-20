The beating heart of health in the Dubbo region has proven unstoppable, with The Cardiac Clinic reaching a new milestone.
The Cardiac Clinic turns 10 this year as it continues to help residents far and wide with their heart health, servicing around 5800 patients every year.
Doctor Roger Chatoor was proud to have reached the 10 year milestone and spoke highly of the Dubbo community.
"We do about 4000 consultations per year through the rooms here in Dubbo and offer about 1800 outreach consultations, so we see a lot of patients and provide as much one stop investigation as possible and we will continue to do that," he said.
When Dr Chatoor was first head hunted to set up a new intervention service in Far North Queensland, he didn't know he would find himself in Western NSW.
"We decided to relocate to NSW and my wife and I got jobs here in Dubbo. We came here for a year and stayed for 12, so Dubbo is a good little town, I'm really Dubbo proud," he said.
When Dr Chatoor first came to Dubbo 12 years ago he didn't think there would be enough work for the number of specialists in the clinic but was soon proven wrong.
When I first came to Australia I worked in Far North Queensland and I actually still have several patients that come all the way to Dubbo to see me.- Doctor Roger Chatoor
"I think it's important because you really do need that comprehensive care for patients," he said.
Providing an outreach clinic that goes out to places such as Bourke, Cobar, Coonabarabran and Coonamble allows Dr Chatoor to see patients that wouldn't travel into Dubbo otherwise.
"There is a lot of unmet need in these smaller communities and the GPs try very hard to deal with it but when you can provide hands on care in the community it makes a big difference," he said.
"I like that model of care where I go out and see patients in their own communities."
Three years ago the clinic invested $500,000 into new equipment so they could provide hands-on care.
"Patients come to us from as far as Wee Waa, Bourke, Brewarrina, and Walgett, so we try and do as much here with them as we can because there are some you might not see again in a hurry," he said.
One of the things the doctor loved about working in a country town, was getting to know his patients and their families.
"I have a lady who is 103-years-old and I've been seeing her for about 10 years and you develop this fondness of people, it's nice," he said.
"I think what really endears me to the region is that you really get to know people and know families and I now look after sisters and cousins and I look after nearly the whole street in Gilgandra."
Dr Chatoor has also had a big impact on the patients he treats.
"When I first came to Australia I worked in Far North Queensland and I actually still have several patients that come all the way to Dubbo to see me," he said.
"The fact that people would cross states, one patient came during the lock-down and had to sit in a hotel for two weeks before he could go back. I kept apologising but he said "I would do it any time Doctor Chatoor".
"I think the truth is most patients would go anywhere if they trust you and trust what you do and they believe in the model of care, I think the trust patients put in you is a huge thing.
"It makes you feel even more committed to looking after them. People come from a long way and they depend on you."
But the job also comes with some heartbreak.
"Because I have been here for so long some of my older patients have died and it is quite sad to see them die when you've tried so hard to keep them going but that's part of life and I think that's just what you have to accept," he said.
Dr Chatoor is someone who is very proud of his speciality as an interventional cardiologist and is excited for what is yet to come.
"I also consult and operate in Newcastle, so this year we are re-kitting the labs so we can provide a form of therapy that we've not had before," he said.
The new equipment will allow them to operate on patients with kidney failure. They will be using a system where instead of using dye they can road map the coronary arteries on a system where they administer dilute saline.
"That gives us pictures without putting more dye into the system to treat those blockages," he said.
"Currently those patients are being told they can't do it because the risk is the dye would send them into kidney failure."
But from August the equipment will be in place to treat patients who are being slightly disadvantaged because the service is not available.
"The companies develop new techniques all the time so we are able to treat a far greater number of patients and so for me I'm excited to be able to do more," he said.
"It's all very positive for what can be offered in the future."
