Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has hit back at claims he 'did a Scomo' when discussing why no members of the Nationals had visited bushfire-hit communities in the western area.
When asked why local members had not been at the scene of the destructive Hill End bushfire between Bathurst and Mudgee while at Orange on Wednesday, Mr Saunders told reporters: "Well what am I going to do, hold a hose? Seriously ..."
The statement brought back memories of an infamous comment from former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said "I don't hold a hose, mate" while conducting an interview with 2GB during the Black Summer fires.
Back at Dubbo on Thursday, the Minister for Western NSW was speaking at an education announcement at LeaderLife when he was asked if he stood by the comments.
Mr Saunders stated "I don't think I've committed a Scomo" and said he felt the question was out of order.
"What I have done is, every single day, is providing information to the public with what's happening with fires around Burrendong, fires around Toongi and fires around Hill End. And when it's appropriate I provide that information," he said.
"I also regularly have contact with the RFS both here in Dubbo at the emergency centre and at the Cudgegong emergency centre as well.
"It's an interesting line of questioning to suggest that someone saying I should be on the ground, in the location. That's what I was reacting to. I don't think it's necessary for me to be on the ground in the location every day.
"And when it's appropriate I will certainly be on the ground as you've seen me do during floods or drought or mouse plagues or whatever else is occurring. In the midst of the Hill End fire it is again at a total fire ban level today with risk of fires picking up again, and that's been the case for the past two weeks. Me turning up can actually create angst for people which I don't want to do."
Pushed further on his comments, he strongly refuted any comparison with Mr Morrison.
"The suggestion with the question which hasn't been reported in the media in the online ABC story or anywhere else was that I should be on the fire ground. My reaction to that was to say 'what do you want me to do on the fire ground'. It was not doing a Scomo and I reject that assertion in any way shape or form," he said.
"I was reacting to what I thought was a fairly ridiculous assertion from the reporter and I stand by that. I still think it's a ridiculous assertion. I will absolutely be in any locality where I'm required, where people want to talk to me. I've shown that during all of the flooding occurrences that have been about since the end of last year. I'm absolutely, 100 percent supportive of people when the timing is right.
"In the middle of an emergency that's not the right time for me to be turning up and be in the middle of a fire ground situation."
Family homes have been destroyed at Hill End and emergency services have described it as the worst since Black Summer.
The blaze has been raging across about 18000 hectares outside Hill End since March 5. Increasingly dangerous conditions are forecast for the week's remainder.
RFS inspector Troy Gersback told ACM at least 19 buildings were destroyed, including six homes. A further 18 are damaged.
Hundreds of sheep and other livestock have been euthanized at the Hill End site since Monday.
"Yes this is [the worst blaze since Black Summer 2019/20] ... burning under extreme conditions, this fire escalated rapidly burning through dry fuels and rugged, isolated terrain," inspector Gersback said.
"Given how dry the wider landscape remains, the threat to the community from any new fires that start under these elevated conditions is very real.
"With the return of elevated fire danger conditions tomorrow (Friday), having a fire of this size in the landscape has the potential to pose further threats to the community."
