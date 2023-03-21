South African entertainer Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese spent plenty of time googling what outback Australian towns look like ahead of her first trip Down Under.
Ms Changese was clicking on images of Dubbo she thinks are "so beautiful" as she prepared for the Australian tour of the Broadway-style Cirque Mother Africa show.
The show began earlier this month in Queensland and will be performed at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Tuesday, April 11 at 7.30pm.
"I love the photos of nature, especially the birds, they're nothing similar to what I've seen in South Africa. Your country is so beautiful, the beaches and the Australians' sense of humour," Ms Changese told the Daily Liberal over the phone.
"I've been to the whole of Europe but never been to Australia so I am so excited to see your country."
In an all-African cast from nine different countries, Ms Changese is the lead singer and narrator.
Ms Changese said taking the lead role in this year's Cirque production was the most thrilling part of her career.
She will sing in Swahili and Zulu languages, with added English lyrics, and the audience would be spoilt by the "great voices and acrobats to leave them with goosebumps".
Early show previews say "the dances and pyramid routines are spectacular".
While excited about her current tour, Ms Changese also spoke about her upbringing and early life in South Africa.
She's often asked about South Africa's first black leader, the late Nelson Mandela, and while stating she is non-political she said he was an inspiration for all.
"I don't even like politics but he is my hero, the father of our nation ... and you know what, you'd love his sense of humour, too. He's a humble and brilliant man," Ms Changese said.
Ms Changese grew up in Durban and it was there where she started her singing career.
More details about the show can be found here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
