Cirque Mother Africa star Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese pursued her dream to be an artist inspired by Nelson Mandela

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
March 21 2023 - 3:30pm
Cirque Mother Africa is a musical and acrobatic performance with an all-African cast of top performers and it will show at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on April 11. Picture supplied

South African entertainer Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese spent plenty of time googling what outback Australian towns look like ahead of her first trip Down Under.

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

