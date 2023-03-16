The Nightwatchmen: Our RSL Whitney Cup Team of the Season

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
We've named Team of the Seasons for both the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup competitions, so it seems only fitting we do one for the RSL Whitney Cup.
Ahead of this weekend's semi-final between CYMS Cougars and Newtown, we did our best to rattle off who have been the 11 best players this season, with a few honourable mentions as well.
With a spin-heavy bowling attack, some aggressive batting and a few handy fielders, this team would be a nightmare to come against.
Let's have a look at who made the Daily Liberal's 2022/23 RSL Whitney Cup Team of the Season.
One of the easier selections on this list, Morton's early season form was breathtaking.
He led the competition in runs prior to Christmas and while he probably hasn't kicked on in 2023 like he would've liked, Morton is still one of the best bats in town.
The aggressive opener hit 616 runs for the season at an average of just under 40, making sure RSL often got off to flying starts whether chasing or setting totals.
Morton also happens to be the only player in the side capable of wicket-keeping, so we've opted to give him the gloves as well.
It only felt fitting to include Wheeler in this side to open alongside Morton for what would be a scary proposition for any opening bowlers.
The Rugby opener led the way for his club during the season, hitting 484 runs at an average of 44 to finish sixth in the competition.
A century against RSL Colts before Christmas was arguably the innings of the season and Wheeler also took on the Rugby captaincy at times during the campaign.
The competition's top run scorer and probably the player of the year this season.
Jeffrey has once again gone to another level in 2022/23, finishing the season with 638 runs at an average of more than 50.
The RSL Colts skipper's innings on the final day of the regular season carried his side to the minor premiership against Macquarie and into the grand final.
With 20 wickets this season also, Jeffrey can be thrown the ball if needed which could come in handy during the grand final next weekend.
He may have started the season slower than what was expected but Nelson returned from the Christmas break in a real mood.
The CYMS vice-captain tore opposition bowling attacks apart after the break, scoring more runs than anyone in the second half of the season.
With four half-centuries this season, Nelson made 528 runs for the season to date, averaging 48 with three scores of more than 50 since December ended.
Now with possibly two matches remaining this season, Nelson will be hoping he can go big at least once more to help the Cougars go back-to-back.
He seems to be around the top of the statistics every season but this year, Skinner has taken his game above and beyond.
One of the best two-day bowlers in the competition, Skinner has been brilliant with both bat and ball for the Tigers this season, taking 31 wickets with his 'off-spin' (term used very loosely).
While in previous seasons he has hidden at number three, Skinner has found a new home at the top of the order, opening the batting and made 530 runs for the season at just under 38.
Should the Tigers go on to make and/or win the grand final, you can bet Skinner had a massive match.
He may not have played the whole season, but Bower was near-impossible to leave off this list.
The former NSW Country representative has missed parts of the season with various commitments but when he has played, Bower has been arguably the best player on the field.
Hitting 393 runs for the season, Bower's stats may not be as great as some on this list but averaging 40 in Dubbo, the all-rounder is one of just three players to do that this season.
Chuck in a few handy wickets as well and Bower is a key figure in Dubbo cricket still, with a highest score of 108 coming against Newtown last month, a side he could face in just over a week.
Rivalling Skinner for the best all-rounder in Dubbo, Strachan has embraced his new leadership role at Macquarie.
A seemingly one-man army at times this season, Strachan was one of Macquarie's shining lights in a season which they themselves admit has been a disappointment.
Taking over the captaincy towards the end of the season didn't seem to phase Strachan, as he took 29 wickets for the season while also hitting 517 runs.
Strachan and Skinner are the only two players in the competition this season, who made more than 500 runs and took more than 25 wickets.
He is now safely back in Scotland but Robertson certainly made an impression in his first season down under.
After a somewhat slow start, Robertson really found form in the T20 fixtures, picking up several Man of the Match awards to help lead Macquarie to the grand final.
His finest red-ball performance may have come in the final fixture of the season, with the former Scotland Under 19s representative hitting 52 in the first innings before taking 5/60 off 16 overs to give Macquarie a chance at an unlikely victory against RSL Colts.
One of the best cricketers going around Dubbo at the moment and on his day, you could make an argument he is the best (not that he would admit it).
The CYMS skipper has once again led from the front following the departures of Brock Larance, Tom Coady and Ben Patterson, leading the way for the Cougars who find themselves in another finals series.
A classy 23 wickets to his name for the season at 14, plus almost 300 runs and the biggest hands in Dubbo, Knaggs is the full package as a cricketer, even if he scares the life out of me twice a week at training with a sidearm.
You can often hear him before you see him, but Edmunds has had another brilliant season for CYMS.
He might believe he is one of the best batters at his club and in the competition (if you ask him) but Edmunds' ability to take wickets is somewhat ridiculous at times.
As good a new ball bowler as anyone in the Western Zone, Edmunds took 29 wickets for the season at just 13 and should've had more.
He might not have gotten as many breakthroughs as he would've liked early on in games but his second spells have been excellent.
It's been somewhat of a breakout year for the younger Nelson brother but he has quickly established himself as one of the premier spinners in town.
With 31 wickets to his name for the season, Nelson has stepped up into the void left by Larance and is now firmly CYMS' number one spinner.
While the Cougars often joke that he is actually a medium-pace bowler, Nelson's changes of pace have deceived several players this season.
Probably the unluckiest player to miss out on this list.
He finished last season as the top wicket-taker in first grade and Rummans backed it up in 2022/23 with another great campaign for the Hornets.
From match-winning performances with the bat to strong spells with his left-arm spin, Rummans is emerging as a brilliant all-around talent.
A wonderful 91 not out against CYMS in the final round and a handful of wickets almost got him over the line.
The unsung hero of CYMS' bowling attack, Purse wasted no time settling into his new home.
After joining the Cougars from Newtown in the off-season, Purse quickly made his mark on the side and took 24 wickets for the season.
Hitting a tricky length and having the ability to move the ball off the deck both ways, Purse isn't exactly a joy to face on a bowler-friendly deck.
