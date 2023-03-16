Dubbo CYMS will have a chance to make the Western under 21s semi-finals this weekend when the third round of the competition takes place at Wellington.
The defending premiers, Dubbo CYMS have managed two wins from as many games this season so far and will meet Orange Orangutans on Saturday for a spot in the semi-finals.
Following Saturday afternoon's matches, the competition will be split into the 'Plate' and 'Cup' preliminary finals with the first and fourth-ranked teams going straight through to the grand finals.
Currently sitting fourth on the ladder, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend has liked what he has seen from his young group.
"We just for whatever reason, we just don't have a lot of depth with kids around 21 or 20 years old," he said.
"Mitch Cleary has been good, he's been really good. He and Rory Madden have been great so I've been pretty happy with that.
"We could have eight or nine 18-year-olds that are playing too, so it's a good experience for them.
"It's not like the last couple of years where we have had real top-end talent at 21."
The bulk of the 2022 side has departed and moved into either first or reserve grade at the club, meaning this year's group is very raw.
CYMS' pair of wins have come against Woodbridge and Castlereagh, with a close loss against Nyngan as well.
With Mitch Cleary one of the only returning players, it has been up to a lot of the younger 19-year-olds to step up and Townsend has been impressed with how they have handled the step up.
"Last year's side was nearly a first grade side," he said.
"We also know that a lot of kids around that age group have left, if you look at kids around 20 from St John's, there could be five playing in Sydney right now.
"We've just lost a few, it gives these kids a chance to play footy.
"We love the concept."
Last year, Cleary's performances in the under 21s competition was enough for Townsend to give him a spot in the club's Peter McDonald Premiership side, something the coach believes could be on the cards again for a new player.
"Jayden Hyde is another one, if he didn't get a chance to play then we wouldn't know where he was at," he said.
"When we went to West Wyalong and a couple of the games in the 21s we've had, he's been real good.
"He will be pressing for a first grade spot.
"Even those kids who are 18 or 19, it gives them a chance to know what it is like to play against bigger and more mature bodies.
"St Pat's look like a big side, they might be in the same boat we were last year where they have a lot 20 and 21 year olds who are big and physically more mature."
Saturday's matches will begin at 2:30pm with Nyngan taking on St Pat's in a top-of-the-table clash before Woodbridge plays Castlereagh.
CYMS' match against Orange will kick off at 3:50pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
