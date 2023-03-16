Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dennis Barnes' Nangar Rocket will run in the Country Classic final at Dawson Park

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
March 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis Barnes (centre) and Nangar Rocket will return to Dubbo on Saturday for the Country Classic final. Picture by Dubbo Greyhounds

Dennis Barnes may live in Cudal, but he calls Dubbo's Dawson Park home and he will be one of several trainers contesting the $150,000 Greyhound Racing NSW Country Classic final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.