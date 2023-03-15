How can SEO management services transform your business?

SEO management services typically comprise a team of experts knowledgeable in the latest SEO best practices. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Considering that 68 per cent of online experiences start from a search engine, you have all the reasons to embark on search engine optimisation (SEO) for your business site. This marketing strategy aims to improve your rank on search engines and drive organic traffic to your site.

Of course, you can do it independently, but it's good to note that it takes time and requires expertise. A better option would be to hire SEO management services. They typically comprise a team of experts knowledgeable in the latest SEO best practices and committed to the job full-time. Here's how they'll help transform your business:

1. Increased sales

HubSpot reveals that SEO leads boast a whopping 14.6 per cent close rate, whereas outbound sourced leads have a 1.7 per cent close rate, about nine times less. Customers who reach your site through organic search results are more likely to convert into customers. These are referred to as inbound leads. They contact your business and actively pursue you.

On the other hand, outbound leads are potential customers you contact and actively pursue through paid advertising campaigns. As you're the one initiating contact, it might be challenging to convince them to buy your products. But customers who find you through organic search engine results are already interested in your products, and what remains is a little persuasion to reach their purchase decision.

The success of SEO is amplified by the increase in online shopping globally. For instance, Australian e-comm sales saw a 22 per cent increase between 2020 and 2021, and the trend is still upward. With so many people purchasing products online, you wouldn't want to stick to the traditional brick-and-mortar store. If you have one, it's high time you got started with digital marketing. A reliable SEO management services provider will help skyrocket your sales, giving you the desired profits.

2. Brand recognition

Brand recognition is the ability of a customer to identify one brand over others. The question is, how readily can customers recognse your company? When people hear your business name or tagline or see your logo and can immediately tell what company they're associated with, you score high on brand awareness.

71 per cent of consumers purchase from a brand they're familiar with and trust. Thus, making your brand known is critical. Through SEO, your site will consistently rank highly on search engines. And when web users see your brand repeatedly whenever they search for information, familiarity sets in. It sticks in their memories that your company deals with such and such products. By and by, they develop trust and start ordering your products. Working with an SEO company long-term can significantly boost your brand awareness.

3. Cash savings

Finances are critical in business. You desire to cut operating costs and increase profitability. One way to save money is outsourcing SEO management services instead of employing a full-time SEO expert.

60 per cent of SEO pros earn an annual salary equal to or more than the U.S. median of US$57,456 for men and US$47,299 for women. Contrarily, the average cost of SEO services is US$497 per month or approximately US$6,000 per year. Evidently, it's far much cheaper to outsource SEO services to a digital marketing agency than employ a full-time team member.

Typically, SEO agencies leverage economies of scale by serving several companies. The little money they collect from every subscriber adds significantly and pays their staff well. That's to your advantage because you save a lot of money. You can redirect the savings to other critical areas of your business, like product development or customer service.

4. Outdoing competitors

Competition is a force every business has to reckon with. Whether you like it or not, several other brands will sooner or later start selling the same product you do, assuming you're the pioneer. If you don't stay on your toes, business rivals will soon outsmart you and command a more significant customer base.

The Business Research Company reveals companies are spending big on SEO. The 2020 figure for total SEO expenditure stood at US$47.5 billion, expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent between 2021 and 2023. So, it helps to follow suit and outshine your competitors.

A reliable SEO agency understands your competitors' tactics and can work with you to outdo them. They have sophisticated tools to analyse the keywords your business rivals rank highly for. They can use this information to develop a unique content strategy that'll see you ranking highly for similar keywords. Even if you don't outdo competitors, you'll at least be head-to-head with them, ensuring you get a fair share of customers.

5. Expanding to international markets

At the current state of technological and infrastructural advancement, there's no reason to confine yourself to local markets. You can quickly scale your operations if your products are in demand in another state, country, or continent and serve these international customers. Infrastructurally, several shipping companies can help ferry your products from your factory to outside countries in the shortest time possible.

A reliable SEO company should also help you reach the target audience in a foreign country. A typical SEO firm has experience globally and can quickly learn the needs of foreign customers. They have the capacity to study their culture and beliefs and curate content that resonates with them.

Expanding your customer base helps guarantee sales year in and year out. When the demand for your products decreases in one area for some reason, you can still supply goods to another region and maintain profitability. Such flexibility is necessary in this extremely dynamic business world.

6. Guaranteeing long-term results

SEO is long-term, unlike other traditional marketing channels. A TV commercial will stop airing once the agreed term elapses. Pay-per-click ads will disappear once your allocated funds get depleted. The same is true with radio ads, billboards, and newspaper ads.

However, SEO is different. Once you optimise your web pages for search engine ranking, they stay up forever unless you delete them. In fact, the longer your pages stay up after publishing, the better they are in the eyes of search engines.

But even so, it helps to know that positive SEO results don't come in a day; not even a week. Google confirms that it may take 4 to 12 months before you start seeing results. And even after that, you need to continue providing fresh content on your site regularly to maintain a high rank. You should get into SEO with a long-term perspective, perhaps three years and above. The little efforts you exert now will pay off well in the future.

On the same note, hire an SEO agency that has been in operation for several years and is likely to remain in business for a long time. That way, you can sign a long-term contract and work on optimising your site for months and years.

7. Knowing your customers

Undoubtedly, you conducted in-depth market research before you started your business. However, customer needs change over time. Their interests at the time of starting the company may be very different a few months or years later.

SEO management services providers continuously analyse market trends to know what customers desire. By knowing what queries web users make on search engines, they're able to create content that addresses customers' concerns. When your business goes the extra mile to identify typical consumer pain points and provide solutions, the public gradually develops trust in your brand and will never hesitate to visit your site repeatedly.

Moreover, you could identify some market gaps as you analyse search trends. If customers keep asking specific questions, and there's no business offering solutions, you can capitalise on this unexplored market gap and expand your product line to meet the emerging demands. And that translates to higher profits.

8. Building your online presence

Customers are continuously raising the bar regarding the kind of businesses they can work with. Currently, it might be catastrophic not to have a solid online presence. 97 per cent of consumers turn to the internet when looking for products, and it helps to be found online. Not only on your website but also on social networks, local and international directories, and review sites.

Managing all these online sites might be hectic for you. Outsourcing the tasks to SEO management services ensures consistency in your frequency of posting and interacting with the online audience. Modern customers crave a sense of belonging with any business. So, don't expect your only point of interaction will be when selling your products.

Customers treasure businesses that constantly communicate with them beyond the usual buy-sell transactions. They need you to share daily experiences, laugh with them, and discuss trending topics. An SEO agency helps you with this bit, leaving an unforgettable mark on the audience as a business that cares for its customers.

Conclusion