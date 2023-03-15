If you find yourself saying 'what' a lot or your family members are always telling you to turn the volume down on the television, it might be time to get a hearing test, says Dubbo audiologist Travis Hall.
"There's still somewhat of a stigma about hearing loss being age-related, but I find there are more and more younger people who have hearing loss that they should be addressing sooner rather than later," he said.
"The telltale signs of hearing loss can be as simple as always saying 'sorry, pardon, what was that?' or asking people to repeat themselves or turning the volume louder on the television."
New research released by Audika Australia on World Hearing Day earlier this month revealed one in three Aussies over the age of 40 admit they are probably hard of hearing but have never been tested or sought treatment.
Mr Hall - who works for an Audika clinic in Dubbo - said he wasn't surprised to hear so many people who could be suffering hearing loss haven't been tested.
"People get their eyes and their teeth checked every year, but their poor old ears are being left out and I don't know why. It should be part of people's annual health checks," he said.
"Just like grief there's different stages of hearing loss from denial to acceptance when you realise you have a hearing problem and need to do something about it."
Even when they do get tested and diagnosed with hearing loss, many people are resistant to the idea of wearing devices like hearing aids due to the stigma that surrounds them, says Mr Hall.
According to Audkia's survey, more than half - 51 percent - said that they would avoid wearing a hearing aid for as long as possible if they were diagnosed with hearing loss.
But Mr Hall said hearing aids have changed a lot from the bulky devices people may first think of.
"The cosmetics have changed but the stigma hasn't. Hearing technology these days is just absolutely incredible and some devices are virtually undetectable unless you really, specifically look at your ears," he said.
"To get the technology in something that size is truly remarkable. Some of them can even be paired up with mobile phones so volume and settings can be controlled through the phone so you don't have to fiddle in your ear."
"People have a preconceived idea of what a hearing aid looks like, they think 'my nan had a hearing aid and you can see it from a mile away', but they just haven't had their perception modernised."
For people who are showing signs of hearing loss, Mr Hall said there are many benefits of getting tested earlier rather than putting it off.
"One benefit is having a baseline to work from, then you can get a check up every 12 months. Then you have a good history of your hearing loss as it progresses,"
"A lot of people also don't realise the other conditions which are associated with hearing loss like kidney disease and dementia. There's all sorts of other ramifications which are linked to hearing loss - so not only are you looking after your ears but you're helping with your general health."
Even people who fall outside of the typical demographics of hearing loss should consider getting tested if they think their hearing abilities are in decline, said Mr Hall.
"I see a lot of people who are around a lot of machinery and equipment - for example, people who work on the land and have been driving a tractor since they were six years old - now they're in their 30s and 40s and having hearing trouble," he said.
"A lot of other people are using wearables like AirPods or Beats headphones - and that, I think, is going to be the next wave of hearing loss."
"The older generation was more noise-related, but a lot of younger people don't realise the damage they're doing with these wearables and the sounds booming in their ears."
