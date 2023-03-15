Temperatures are set to soar back into the high 30s from Thursday, March 16 and the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Orana region with hot, dry and windy weather expected.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects Thursday to hit a top of 35 degrees, with it only set to get hotter over the weekend with Sunday reaching a high of 37 degrees.
It is expected to stay around 37 degrees early into next week.
NSW RFS Inspector Dave Millsteed said that under these conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Similar conditions were experienced at the start of last week, and since last Monday firefighters have responded to more than 290 bush and grass fires, including the Alpha Road fire near Hill End, in the state's Central West," Inspector Millsteed said.
"Orana District volunteers spent last week fighting fast moving grass fires, unfortunately highlighting the danger these fires pose and the need to be prepared.
"Grass fires travel much faster than bush fires and can quickly threaten property and lives."
Inspector Millsteed urges Orana District landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order," he said.
"Orana District residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date bush fire survival plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set watch zones to receive accurate and timely information."
The NSW RFS provides the following advice about protecting properties from grass fires:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
