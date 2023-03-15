Daily Liberal
NSW RFS warns hot weather in Dubbo brings risk of grass fires

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
March 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Temperatures are set to soar back into the high 30s from Thursday, March 16 and the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is warning residents of an increased risk of grass fires across the Orana region with hot, dry and windy weather expected.

