Variety Adventure Ride from Dubbo to Lightning Ridge will support disadvantaged kids

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
March 18 2023 - 6:00am
The 2023 Variety Adventure Ride rolls out from Dubbo on Sunday, March 19 and crossing towns until it finishes at Lightning Ridge. Picture supplied

When 18 bike riders take off from Dubbo on Sunday, March 19 for this year's seven-day Variety Adventure Ride to Lightning Ridge, they will generously give away $25,000.

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

