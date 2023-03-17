When 18 bike riders take off from Dubbo on Sunday, March 19 for this year's seven-day Variety Adventure Ride to Lightning Ridge, they will generously give away $25,000.
Dubbo's Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) will receive $10,000 to purchase new Laser Tag equipment for children to enjoy during birthday parties and school holiday activities, Variety Ride team leader Janet Kilazoglou said.
Dubbo PCYC Gymnastics Coordinator Trish Harland said the 450 local children who attend PCYC in Dubbo and Wellington would benefit from the grant to replace the battery-run game tags.
"It's a fabulous gift for the kids, more state-of-the-art tags they could now enjoy during fun and safe activities," Ms Harland said.
The riders will trek over 3,000 kilometres of dusty roads in the far west's outback stopping at Rankin Springs before hitting Hay on their first day.
At Rankine Springs Public School, Ms Kilazoglou said they would present a $6,200 cheque so they could purchase the 30 students eight new laptops and update their technology equipment for learning.
Ms Kilazoglou said the students sought help as they met difficulties learning as the pandemic disrupted their school activities.
On their sixth day the Variety riders will drop off another $9,000 grant to Wanaaring Public School for building playground equipment before stopping at Bourke and finishing at Lightning Ridge.
"Our riders will travel have an incredible route from Dubbo to the Flinders Ranges, it's like our reward for our riders for their help so that we could support many more children for anything worthwhile, especially helping out troubled teenagers," Ms Kilazoglou said.
To date, Variety have supported over 150 children in the regional towns along the route, with up to another 3,000 expected to benefit from over $25,000 in grants given out on the 2023 Variety Adventure Ride.
Variety's ride this year rolls out from NSW to South Australia and Queensland.
Each participant is donating a minimum of $3,000 so Variety can help children from disadvantaged families, children who are sick, and children living with a disability.
"The ride itself is a celebration of the group's fundraising efforts and brings business and tourism dollars into regional towns," Ms Kilazoglou said.
Mark Gibson, from the Central Coast, is another who takes part in the tour and heaped praise on the annual adventure.
""Where else do you get to spend a week riding your adventure bike through some of the most amazing parts of Australia with some mates (and mates in the making), fully supported by an awesome crew, whilst helping support kids who are sick, living with a disability or experiencing disadvantage?" he said.
"[The event] is a no brainer for me, and getting to know fellow adventurers and the incredible volunteers that make Variety tick is a bonus. Give it a go, and help some kids."
Last year, overall, Variety positively impacted the lives of more than 32,000 children in NSW/ACT by granting almost $3 million through our grants, programmes, experiences and scholarships.
To assist and join the fundraising group, click here.
