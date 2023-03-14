The Local Government Act 1993 section 226 Part (c) says, in part, that the role of the Mayor is "to be the principal spokesperson of the governing body, including representing the views of the Council". Going back to my learnings from May 2004, it would be assumed that any answer I give to a journalist or any statement I make is representing the views of the Council. In my time as Mayor, I have sometimes had a situation where I have voted one way on an item before Council but the democratic vote went against my vote. It makes it tough when I then have to represent the collective view of the Council, despite the fact that I publicly voted the other way!