At the Dubbo City Council meeting on 24 May 2004, less than two months after I was first elected to Council on 27 March 2004, I remember one particular controversial debate that occurred. We held the meeting in an old classroom at Dubbo High School where we were temporarily located due to a fire at the Council building the previous year.
One debate started simply enough. A Councillor started by asking the Mayor if he was the Mayor for some of each week or, in fact, for all of the week. The Mayor responded that there were many out of hours duties and weekend events so yes, he was the Mayor all day, every day, all year.
Once that had been established, the Councillor hit the Mayor with his no-confidence motion because the Mayor had made comments, as a private citizen, about supporting one particular airline. After it had been established that there were no hours of the day that he was a private citizen then, logically, these comments had been made as Mayor, which the Councillor argued were inappropriate comments from the Mayor.
It is obviously something that has stuck with me to this day. I have had several calls from journalists recently about issues that are of great community interest but are not items specifically related to Council. Items that are controlled by the State or Federal Governments, for example, or items of general interest in the community.
The Local Government Act 1993 section 226 Part (c) says, in part, that the role of the Mayor is "to be the principal spokesperson of the governing body, including representing the views of the Council". Going back to my learnings from May 2004, it would be assumed that any answer I give to a journalist or any statement I make is representing the views of the Council. In my time as Mayor, I have sometimes had a situation where I have voted one way on an item before Council but the democratic vote went against my vote. It makes it tough when I then have to represent the collective view of the Council, despite the fact that I publicly voted the other way!
A similar situation exists when I am asked for my opinion on items where Council has not formed an official view. We have already established that a Mayor is on duty 24/7 so any answer I give would easily be construed to be the official position of the Council. I would be very disappointed if I was a Councillor reading a newspaper with comments from the Mayor about an item where there was no formal resolution from Council. I am not a big fan of giving "no comment" to a journalist but there are times when "we have no official position" is the only real answer available.
