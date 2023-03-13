A man accused of murder will remain in custody after appearing in Orange Local Court on Monday.
Roger James Kilby, 38, appeared in court via an audio visual link (AVL) from Parkes Police Station just before 2.10pm.
Kilby was arrested at Peak Hill Police Station on Sunday afternoon and charged with murder after emergency services found a man's body at a Peak Hill address just after 11am that day, March 12.
According to police, emergency services were called to a home on Boori Street, Peak Hill, north of Parkes, after concerns were raised for an occupant, who is yet to be formally identified.
Kilby's solicitor, Lara Martyn-France also appeared in court via an AVL from Dubbo and did not enter a bail application on Kilby's behalf.
Magistrate David Day formally refused bail and adjourned the case to Parkes Local Court on May 4 for a police brief to be made.
Kilby will also appear via AVL in Parkes.
