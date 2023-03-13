Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Updated
Court

Roger Kilby faces Orange Local Court on Peak Hill murder charge

By Court Reporter
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man appeared in Orange Local Court on a video link from Parkes Police Station. File picture

A man accused of murder will remain in custody after appearing in Orange Local Court on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.