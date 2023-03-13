Budget boost to help you secure your dream home Advertising Feature

Maas has introduced a Budget Booster campaign so you can build your future in a Maas community.



The campaign is running until the end of May, 2023.

For a limited time, you can secure a new home with a monthly cash injection of up to $1200 over 18 months after settlement.

Contact the Maas team on 6881 9364 for more information. (Terms and conditions apply and this offer is only available on select lots and packages.)

About Southlakes Estate

The Soutlakes Estate, just under a 10 minute drive to Dubbo's central business district.



Southlakes Estate offers a superb balance between built and natural environments.



This peaceful community is set to a backdrop of open green spaces, landscaped pathways and parklands, as well as lakes and waterways.

Incorporating eight permanent lakes, the showpiece waterway and expansive parklands within Southlakes are designed around the natural creek system of the area. The strategic planning of the estate encourages both passive and active recreation with extensive walking and cycling tracks meandering through the estate.



Ornamental landscaping, park benches and picnic areas also support the relaxed lifestyle of the community.

Southlakes is the ideal lifestyle development offering something for everyone.

About Magnolia Estate

Purposefully designed and accessibly priced, you'll find everything you need for a balanced lifestyle in Magnolia Estate.

This estate is located in sought after South Dubbo, just minutes from the CBD, local shopping precincts, cafes, schools, and river walks and sporting facilities.

It is also a five minute drive to Orana Mall Shopping Centre and a short drive to Dubbo's schools and childcare centres.

Dubbo at a glance

Dubbo offers affordable living to families, with easy access to a healthcare and education facilities, shops and professional services.

This is attractive place to live and work, a great place for families to invest in the future.

In recent years, the Dubbo region has experienced a boost in its main sectors of construction, manufacturing and mining.