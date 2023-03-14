Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Temporary service station to open in Trangie after Ampol pulls out, locals relieved

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 14 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trangie's only service station closed down in December 2022. Picture via Google maps

After months of uncertainty and 70 kilometre round trips to collect petrol, residents of Trangie say they're "relieved" to hear a temporary service station will be opening within the next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.