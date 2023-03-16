Daily Liberal
Mayor says Dubbo council does not have the power to change rehab location

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:25am, first published 9:00am
Dubbo mayor Matthew Dickerson said the council had no position on the rehab centre loctaion yet. File picture

Mayor Mathew Dickerson has stressed the changes to the alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation centre site in West Dubbo is not up to the council.

