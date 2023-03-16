Mayor Mathew Dickerson has stressed the changes to the alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation centre site in West Dubbo is not up to the council.
Cr Dickerson said he was aware people in the community were not happy with the location. While the council had been pushing for a rehab centre in the past, he said it had no position on the site itself.
"At this stage, the council's got no position on the location, and that may change," Cr Dickerson said.
"I'll wait and have direction from my councillors before I go off and be some renegade mayor and say a whole range of things that aren't representative of the council."
He said the "most important" factor to take into account was that the council was not the consent authority on the rehab centre project.
"This is a state government facility that will be created and run and paid for by the state government, we don't actually get to determine whether or not that's the right location. We don't get to determine really anything about it," Cr Dickerson said.
He said the council would be asked for input on the Crown development and it hoped to positively influence the outcome.
"We will provide some comments... I'm sure they'll read our input but they don't have to actually adhere to that because we aren't the regulatory authority in this particular scenario," he said.
People had called the mayor asking him to change the location of the health facility, but he said the council did not have the power to do so.
He had been asked for his personal opinion on the matter as well. However, he believed his view would always be interpreted as the view of the Dubbo Regional Council mayor.
"Sometimes people say, 'Ignore the council view, what's your personal view on this?' But as soon as I speak, I'm really always speaking as the mayor... so, my personal view becomes somewhat irrelevant," Cr Dickerson said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
