A re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will commit $32 million to build up to four new overtaking lanes on the Mitchell Highway between Dubbo and Wellington.
The new overtaking lanes will see significant travel time and safety benefits for road users traveling on the Mitchell Highway.
We've seen housing demand in Wellington rise by over 30 per cent in the past year, according to the Real Estate Institute NSW (Orana Division), which means the demand on this particular road is also increasing.
This stretch of highway is an important link for our region, and is used by thousands of local residents, tourists and freight operators each and every day.
These new overtaking lanes will provide drivers with additional opportunities to safely overtake, reducing the risk of accidents, and improving traffic flow on this busy stretch of road.
A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Dubbo Regional Council Local Government Area (LGA) following the storm event of 9 February 2023.
The natural disaster declaration is an important first step in offering support for local communities under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, which are jointly funded by the NSW Government and Commonwealth Government.
This means assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage.
Assistance is also available to Dubbo Regional Council to restore public assets, such as local roads.
I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from the storms to investigate what support might be available to them by contacting or visiting the local Service NSW Centre.
For more information, go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery/natural-disaster-declarations and www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
Event-goers across the country can soon experience more of the Dubbo electorate thanks to the opening of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Regional Event Fund.
The Regional Event Fund will support the region's talented events industry with the help of a funding pool worth $1.5 million.
Whether an event is yet to get off the ground, or looking to further grow capacity, this program is about helping our event owners which will boost our local economy and create local jobs.
Funding applications open from Thursday 2 March 2023 and close on Wednesday 29 March 2023.
For further information and to apply for funding, go to https://www.destinationnsw.com.au/tourism/business-development-resources/funding-and-grants.
