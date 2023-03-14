A retired school teacher with a "close association" to Dubbo has been selected as the Greens candidate in the upcoming state government election.
Only days before candidate registrations closed, the Greens - who are running a candidate in every lower house seat - announced public education advocate and environmental activist Robyn Thomas would be running to represent Dubbo.
"As a mother, grandmother and educator I feel we need to rethink how we tackle the very serious issues facing us," she said.
"The problems we face locally, nationally and globally will be most effectively addressed when politicians and governments and oppositions are more closely attuned to the interconnectedness of things."
Though she isn't currently local to the area, Ms Thomas said she has been closely connected to Dubbo over the past eight years through her daughter and her family and spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown living in the town.
Ms Thomas said one of key priorities for the electorate of Dubbo she would address if she were elected is the underfunding of the region's public schools.
"I am a passionate advocate for public education," she said.
"I would push the next state government to properly fund public schools with an emphasis on quality teaching and learning experiences for children outside our major cities. Everyone has a right to a quality education."
Health would also be on the agenda for Ms Thomas as well as looking into ways to get more healthcare workers and teachers to settle in the electorate amidst a chronic shortage.
"The state of public hospitals is jeopardising the lives of many in the regions. Incentivising GPs, specialists and nurses to move out of cities should be a high priority. Being able to access specialist services is a human right," she said.
"This needs to be addressed in a coherent rather than ad hoc manner. Strong incentives need to be put in place to encourage city people to move out of their comfort zone and experience the wonderful life on offer beyond the coastal fringe."
In terms of the environment, Ms Thomas said water security and the expansion of mines in the area were major concerns.
"One concern is the expansion of the Tomingley Gold Mine and the disturbance of lead deposits and their subsequent dispersal through air and water," she said.
"Projects such as this need to be adequately assessed and monitored for toxic byproducts before approval."
Also in the running are incumbent Nationals member Dugald Saunders, Legalise Cannabis Party candidate Mark Littlejohn and Sustainable Australia Party candidate Anthony Nugent.
The Greens have a long way to climb if they hope to get their foot in the door in Dubbo - in the 2019 state election, Greens candidate Rod Pryor earned just 3.65 percent of the primary vote. This was down 0.77 percent from the previous state election.
But Ms Thomas said, should voters be on her side, she's ready to step up and be a strong advocate for the community.
"I offer myself to voters to work with them to make the region a more prosperous, sustainable and healthy place to be in," she said.
