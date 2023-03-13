Lazy River Estate's Matt Smith was pleased to see a "fantastic crowd" attend Saturday's second Stock Route Festival.
The Wolfe Brothers and Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley headlined a show which featured a number of Australian multi-award-winning musicians.
"We've been well supported with a fantastic crowd turning up bigger than last year's so it's now onwards and upwards, let's make this festival an annual event in our calendar in the Central West," Mr Smith said.
The concert plan next year is to entice international musicians to come to Dubbo and it's a "working progress" for Mr Smith's team to put Dubbo on the map of touring international artists.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
