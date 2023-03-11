Rate rise adds to the need for help

Beleaguered battlers hoping against hope the Reserve Bank would hold off on a 10th interest rate rise in a row on Tuesday were always going to be disappointed.
The latest 25 basis point increase arrived with a punctuality no train, tram or bus could ever hope to match.
The RBA cash rate is now 3.6 per cent, the highest it has been since 2012.
Estimated to add another $77 a month to the cost of servicing a $500,000 mortgage, the increase will push the interest rate for many big four bank home loans up into the mid 5 per cent band.
On Tuesday Dr Lowe made it very clear the hikes would keep coming until the inflation dragon was dead and buried.
"Further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary," he said.
"The board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market."
What Dr Lowe means is the RBA will keep increasing the cash rate until the economy starts to tank, unemployment jumps, wages stagnate even more and consumer spending goes through the floor.
The average household struggling to pay a mortgage, energy bills, and to keep food on the table is just along for the ride.
Those on fixed incomes such as the aged pension, JobSeeker, or self-funded retirees are even worse off. And spare a thought for those on low incomes and in search of a rental.
The rental market in Dubbo continues to be a hot topic of conversation and many continue to struggle to find somewhere to put a roof over their head.
It wasn't that long ago we brought you the story of people sleeping in cars to get by while we'll continue to look at the issue of homelessness in our region in the coming days.
It's even worse in other places and smaller towns often have a disproportionately high number of people on low incomes, including many elderly and Indigenous residents.
Meanwhile Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth was quick to pounce on the imminent index increase in pension and welfare payments as proof the government cares.
She may be surprised to learn couples on the old age pension who are about to trouser an extra $28 a week and JobSeeker recipients who will receive an extra $12.35 a week from March 20 aren't doing cartwheels of joy.
Our poorest and most vulnerable are doing the heavy lifting to fix a problem that leaves wealthy households relatively unscathed. They can't wait for the May budget. They need help now.
