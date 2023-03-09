Daily Liberal
Out of control bushfire at Hill End: Ground and air crews working to protect community

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
Firefighters, air crews and heavy machinery operators are working hard to protect houses in the Hill End region as a bushfire continues to burn out of control between Mudgee and Bathurst.

