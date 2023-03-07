A motorcyclist who lost his ring finger and sustained a brain injury was lucky to be alive, a court has heard.
Anthony Rex Muller of Glocester Avenue, Dubbo, pleaded guilty to damaging a car during a motorcycle accident in January this year.
Muller was the co-offender in the Andrew Pearson case where the two rode unregistered bikes on June 24, 2022 at about 8.50pm without headlights. They also performed wheelies at intervals during this time.
The ride came to an end when Muller collided with a Toyota HiAce, property of Budget Car Rental. The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while Pearson was arrested. The entire incident was captured on a GoPro camera fitted to Muller's helmet.
The court was told both of them did not have class R licences to ride the bikes.
READ ALSO:
The 33-year-old appeared in court on February 8 and was represented by his solicitor David Hemsworth who called his injuries "self-imposed punishment".
The court also heard Muller suffered a compound fracture to his left ankle and had deep lacerations to both sides of his left knee cap.
Magistrate Gary Wilson said the matter would be dealt with an 18-month community correction order expiring on August 7, 2024.
"He was travelling at the speed limit... being on one wheel, I imagine he hit it quite hard," Mr Wilson said.
"You're lucky to be alive Mr Muller."
Co-offender Pearson pleaded guilty to reckless driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a licence. He was fined $700, disqualified from driving for a year and convicted for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.