Mayoral memo | Dubbo's North-West Urban Release Area at exciting planning stage

By Mathew Dickerson
March 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Mayor Mathew Dickerson (left) and a map depicting the 'North-West Dubbo Residential Urban Release Area'.

We are currently in the middle of the exciting task of planning the future of the North-West Urban Release Area. This is an area that will eventually comprise 6,000 residences and associated shopping and recreational areas. In thirty years I will be sitting in a nursing home reading an article about the last house being built in this area and remembering back to when it was just a paddock.

Local News

