We are currently in the middle of the exciting task of planning the future of the North-West Urban Release Area. This is an area that will eventually comprise 6,000 residences and associated shopping and recreational areas. In thirty years I will be sitting in a nursing home reading an article about the last house being built in this area and remembering back to when it was just a paddock.
Good Councils are good at planning. Strategic planning. Visionary planning. That is the exciting opportunity we have with this parcel of land with its close proximity to the CBD and its natural contours.
Council is working closely with a number of developers in this area and, although developers often get a hard time from the public, we need developers to be active in our community to realise the vision of Council.
READ ALSO:
Contrary to some opinions, being a developer does not just involve counting piles of money while stroking a cat. To be a developer, you need to firstly have a vision for a parcel of land.
Then you need to understand how the laws and legislation that apply to that land can match your vision. Then you need a large sum of money - either your own or that of investors or banks. The first - but not the last - outlay of that money is to buy the land. You will engage a variety of professionals to navigate through an increasingly complicated minefield of different legislation. Once the approvals are finalised, construction starts. Underground infrastructure such as sewerage; water and telecommunications finished off with roads on top. Don't forget to work around trees and areas of cultural or environmental significance.
After many years and millions of dollars, the developer is then ready to sell a block of land.
Woohoo! After many years of sales, finally the developer generates a profit.
With all of that complexity and risk, you would hope there is a reward at the end of it all. A very small percentage of developers are fairly criticised for sometimes trying to circumvent the regulations in order to maximise their profits. Tell me an industry where someone hasn't operated illegally or pushed the boundaries of the law.
The natural conflict in any residential planning often comes down to yield versus amenity.
For Council and the community, having a wonderful amenity with wide streets and walking paths and green spaces with large leafy blocks sounds wonderful. For developers, such an amenity dramatically decreases yield and therefore needs an increase in pricing to generate a profit.
The density equation may be the way we ultimately pay for yield but getting the balance right is critical in this exciting new development. Keep an eye on the various plans that will be presented to the public before the first house appears in the area by 2025.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.