Over 24-hour periods, vet nurse Jodie carried out six hydrating feeds for eight weeks before slowly weaning Mallee onto a fully solid diet, consisting of root vegetables, mushrooms, and the occasional peanut. Mallee was moved into a rehabilitation enclosure in November to have the opportunity to prompt natural behaviours of digging and foraging for food and acclimatising to different environments. Mallee quickly displayed positive natural behaviours such as nest building, active foraging and most importantly avoiding human interactions. After a final check-up from the wildlife veterinarians at Taronga Wildlife Hospital Dubbo, Mallee weighed in at 992g - close to the ideal adult weight, making her a suitable candidate for release, much to the delight of Taronga Western Plains Zoo and AWC staff.