In September 2022, 'Mallee', a critically endangered Brush-tailed Bettong joey, also known as a woylie, weighing a minute 143g was found by Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) ecologists at Mallee Cliffs National Park and was brought to the Taronga Wildlife Hospital in Dubbo.
After an initial consultation with Taronga's expert wildlife veterinary staff, it was obvious that juvenile Mallee required further rearing before she would be suitable for survival in the wild.
Taronga Wildlife Hospital veterinary nurse, Jodie Lardner-Smith who has worked at Taronga Western Plains Zoo for over 30-years and has experience in caring for the critically endangered species, took on the role of hand-raising and nourishing Mallee.
READ ALSO:
Over 24-hour periods, vet nurse Jodie carried out six hydrating feeds for eight weeks before slowly weaning Mallee onto a fully solid diet, consisting of root vegetables, mushrooms, and the occasional peanut. Mallee was moved into a rehabilitation enclosure in November to have the opportunity to prompt natural behaviours of digging and foraging for food and acclimatising to different environments. Mallee quickly displayed positive natural behaviours such as nest building, active foraging and most importantly avoiding human interactions. After a final check-up from the wildlife veterinarians at Taronga Wildlife Hospital Dubbo, Mallee weighed in at 992g - close to the ideal adult weight, making her a suitable candidate for release, much to the delight of Taronga Western Plains Zoo and AWC staff.
Working together, AWC ecologists accompanied Mallee on her journey from Dubbo back to Mallee Cliffs National Park in south-west NSW in late January. The AWC team set up a soft-release enclosure within the 9,570 hectare feral predator-free fenced area to help the juvenile adjust to her new surroundings. Mallee has been closely monitored by AWC's ecologists and in late February started showing signs that she was ready to be released back into the wider feral predator-free area.
This past week the big day came. The AWC team ensured that Mallee was ready and able to leave in her own time through a soft release; the doors to the soft pen were opened and she can officially head back to the wild. To help with the transition, AWC ecologists will continue some supplementary feeding in the enclosure in case she sticks around but will soon taper off in the next couple of weeks.
Taronga Wildlife Hospital and AWC staff are both extremely pleased at this successful outcome to re-wild Mallee the critically endangered Brush-tailed Bettong.
This is a wonderful example of collaborative conservation at its best. Mallee is part of a NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and AWC reintroduction program to help save the critically endangered Brush-tailed Bettong species.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.