Zoo Chat | Taronga Wildlife Hospital at Dubbo helps save brush-tailed Bettong joey

By Shallon McReaddie
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:50am, first published 8:00am
Mallee the brush-tailed Bettong in care at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Picture by Jodie Lardner-Smith.

In September 2022, 'Mallee', a critically endangered Brush-tailed Bettong joey, also known as a woylie, weighing a minute 143g was found by Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) ecologists at Mallee Cliffs National Park and was brought to the Taronga Wildlife Hospital in Dubbo.

