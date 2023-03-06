Construction has officially begun on Dubbo's New Bridge!
Major work is now underway to lay the foundations for the new bridge across the Macquarie River in Dubbo.
The new Dubbo Bridge project will generate 190 direct and 1,220 indirect jobs during the construction phase, with a strong focus on engaging and supporting women, Aboriginal people, trainees and young workers.
Works that will be undertaken will include constructing the bridges permanent supports and 660 metre-span, driving steel tubes about 60 metres into the ground, installing 89 piles and construction of the new road at the Thompson Street and Newell Highway intersection.
It will improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion for locals, visitors and the freight industry, and improve access across the Macquarie River floodplain during extreme weather events.
Early works on the project started in August 2022 with the Brisbane Street and Darling Street intersection works now nearing completion.
The New Dubbo Bridge is a $220.2 million investment, with major construction now starting and the project expected to be open to traffic by late 2026.
For more information, go to https://roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/dubbo-bridge/index.html.
***
It's fantastic to welcome the Starlight Children's Foundation into the Dubbo Health Service this week. Captain Starlight will be beamed into services across the Western NSW Local Health District through the Planet Starlight platform, offering children an engaging, positive distraction during their visits.
Traditionally Captain Starlight has only been available in metropolitan children's hospitals, but now with the virtual Captain Starlight, children across our LHD will have access as well.
This exciting service will enhance the quality of the child's stay within our facilities whilst providing interactive entertainment.
***
The littlest learners in West Dubbo are set to benefit from new and improved facilities and support programs at Early Childhood Education and Care Services, thanks to a funding boost from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
Dubbo West Preschool has been successful in securing a $15,000 grant to improve facilities, including purchasing new smart boards for their classrooms.
It's fantastic to see that these vital early childhood services in Dubbo have benefitted from government funding!
Find out more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/children-in-west-dubbo-to-benefit-from-improved-early-childhood-services/
***
Great news for small business owners! A re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government will provide small businesses with up to $1,000 over two years to help cover the cost of government licenses, fees and charges.
Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and at the heart of local communities, as well as being one of the largest employers in the state.
This is yet another measure from the Liberal and Nationals to put downward pressure on the cost of doing business in NSW.
Find out more: nsw.gov.au/small-business-strategy
***
Until next time,
Dugald
