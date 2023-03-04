Winning a feature race at your home track is always special and more so when it is a memorial race.
That was the experience for Barry Lew on Friday night as the Dubbo trainer watched Great Presence take out the annual Kyle Barnes Memorial (1720m).
It marked the first time a Dubbo horse had won the race, which was first run in 2018 in honour of the well-known local horseman who died in 2017.
The result of the 2023 race was decided earlier as reinsman Justin Reynolds did well to get across from gate five early and take the lead.
There was pressure on the $3.50 favourite during the bell lap and Mister Haywood ($10) lunged late but Reynolds had done enough to win by 1.9m from the Phil Bourke-trained gelding.
The Mat Rue trained-and-driven Pocket Book ($6.50) was third.
Friday night marked win number eight in career start 39 for Great Presence and his first victory since success at Dubbo on Boxing Day.
The feature race marked the only win for local trainers on Friday night.
Earlier in the meeting there was the familiar feeling of Turnbull success.
Wendy and Emma teamed up for an early double, with the latter driving both Fays Delight ($8.50) and Im Ann Maree ($12) to victory.
It was part of another big weekend for the Turnbull family, highlighted by a special city win for Nathan Turnbull.
In the final of the Group 1 $200,000 NSW Derby at Menangle on Saturday night, Turnbull drove his talented colt Better Be The Best to the grittiest of wins.
It was no easy ride for Turnbull either as he worked the $2.60 favourite hard to find the front with a lap to go and had to withstand a late challenge from Cameron Hart's Naturally Gifted ($13), before getting home by a head in a 1:53.6 mile rate.
Chris Geary's Rocknroll Hammer finished 11 and a half metres further back in third place.
While it was a nervy finish to the face, Turnbull said his colt dug deep to claim an memorable win.
"It was a bit nail-biting towards the end but we worked really hard early," he said.
Better Be The Best is well on his way to living up to his name, having won two Group 1s in the space of five months.
Turnbull admitted he's by far the best horse he's ever had in his stable.
"It's been an amazing ride so far," he said.
"He's got the Bathurst carnival in a couple of weeks, so he'll go through but I'm just so proud of him. To win a derby, it's something you dream about. He's easily the best horse we've had. Even with what he's done just now, I've never had a horse do it. He's got a massive motor and he's tough. He's quick as well."
