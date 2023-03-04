Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Great Presence wins Kyle Barnes Memorial for Dubbo trainer Barry Lew

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2023 - 9:34am, first published March 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Barnes family and connections after Great Presence won the Kyle Barnes Memorial on Friday night. Picture by Coffee Photography

Winning a feature race at your home track is always special and more so when it is a memorial race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.