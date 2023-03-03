Dubbo's mystery $100,000 lottery winner finally steps forward

Ten days after the draw, a Dubbo man finally checked his Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry to discover a $100,000 win.
The Orana region resident held the first prize winning entry in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10755, which was drawn on February 21.
No immediate winner came forward and the prize, leading to a call-out for people to check their tickets again.
The win was one of two major lottery prizes won in the region during the past fortnight.
A West Dubbo dad took home $1 million in the Monday and Wednesday lotto draw 4264, which was drawn on Monday, February 27.
"It hasn't sunk in yet," the latest winner cheered when officials from The Lott confirmed the win.
"I've been playing Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot for years and years.
"So, as you can imagine, this has been a long time coming.
"It's a wonderful thing to happen to us.
"I went to check my ticket at the newsagency, and they quietly shared the win with me.
"You play for years and years, but you never think the winner could be you.
"It's great. I've been wanting to do some renovations on our home for a while now.
"This will certainly help with that"
The winning entry was purchased at News at the Mall at Orana Mall.
The News at the Mall team said they were over the moon to have sold a first prize winning entry and wished their winner a warm congratulations and all the best.
