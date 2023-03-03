Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo man discovers Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot 10 days after draw

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's mystery $100,000 lottery winner finally steps forward

Ten days after the draw, a Dubbo man finally checked his Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry to discover a $100,000 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.