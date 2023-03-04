Coulton's Catch-up | New bridge progress and a first-of-its-kind service for far west

Work begins on New Dubbo Bridge
It was wonderful to see construction work has begun on the foundations of the New Dubbo Bridge after years of planning and investment by the former Coalition Government in conjunction with the New South Wales Government.
I've been actively involved in advocating for this project to proceed and am pleased to see it enter such an exciting phase. This high-priority infrastructure project will improve road safety in Dubbo for both commuters and truck drivers by easing congestion on the main routes through town. It will also ease pressure on the L H Ford Bridge, which often becomes the only way across the Macquarie during floods.
The former Coalition Government recognised the importance of upgrades to the Newell Highway in Dubbo and announced funding for this project as part of its $2.7 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan over two years ago. The Coalition committed $176.2 million to the project in late 2020 with the New South Wales Government contributing the remainder of the funds on an 80:20 basis.
Castlereagh River Revitalisation
This week I went for a walk along the banks of the Castlereagh River in Coonabarabran to view the results of the completed Castlereagh River Revitalisation project.
Warrumbungle Shire Council's Mayor Ambrose Doolan and Gary Murphy joined me to discuss the environmental improvements which have been made possible through $75,000 funding from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program.
This is now an accessible picnic and fishing spot for all to enjoy, with weeds reduced, native habitats encouraged and many seeds planted which will improve the overall quality of this environment.
Opening of the new Warren Museum and Art Gallery
I had the pleasure of attending the official opening of the new Warren Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday. The Warren Museum and Art Gallery Association received $3,541,665 under the Building Better Regions Fund Round 4 - Drought Support which they have used to transform a historical building into a modern and functional new centre for art and history on the main street of Warren.
The creativity and hard work of local groups like the Warren Museum and Art Gallery Association in towns across the Parkes electorate constantly amazes me, and the quality of the new museum and art gallery is a testament to this which I encourage everyone to visit and support.
Exciting developments for the Far West
Over the past few years I have met several times with staff of CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes to discuss the need for a Children's Contact Service in Broken Hill. Since then they have been able to secure $2 million in funding from the former Coalition Government to establish a service which is the first of its kind in the Far West.
This much-needed new service is now open, which means local families will be able to access contact visits in their local area rather than having to travel long distances - a big win for the region!
Another exciting development is happening in Wilcannia. Back in 2019, then Minister for Indigenous Affairs Nigel Scullion and I made the announcement that $3.5 million from the Coalition Government would be invested in the development of the Baaka Centre in Wilcannia. This centre will operate as a meeting place and keeping place for the Baakantji people of the region while also functioning as a visitor information and tourist centre.
I'm excited that after the COVID-19 Pandemic delayed the project, Central Darling Shire Council is now moving towards beginning building works, with a plan to open the Baaka Centre in April 2024. There are plenty of good things ahead for the Parkes electorate.
