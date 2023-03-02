WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images of a person who has died.
Lightning Ridge might be a tourist hot spot because of opals and unique accommodation, but a whole new attraction will be in place during this year's June long weekend.
The inaugural Jimmy Little Memorial Music and Arts Festival will be held at the Lightning Ridge sports field and will feature iconic artists such as Kasey Chambers, James Blundell, Buzz Bidstrup and Mark Callaghan.
Performing alongside them are Dean Ray, Mr Buddy Knox Band, Brendan Gallagher, Stiff Gins, James Henry, Just Us and Kelsey Barker.
The festival focuses on celebrating the life, successful musical career and legacy of Yorta Yorta man and much-loved balladeer Jimmy Little.
Mr Little, who grew up at Cummeragunja Reserve in NSW died at his home in Dubbo in 2012 following a battle with illness.
His extraordinary talent earned him coveted awards such as ARIA, Country Music Awards, Helpmann and Mo Awards among others.
On Australia Day in 2004, Mr Little was recognised with the Order of Australia for his service to the entertainment industry as a musician and for serving the Indigenous community as cultural ambassador and a living treasure.
"This is an amazing opportunity for not just local residents but all across our region to witness history in the making with some of the world's best musicians and recording artists coming together to celebrate the Jimmy Little festival," Walgett Shire Council general manager Michael Urquhart said.
"It's something to shout out about to have them all together in a unique location like Lightning Ridge is tremendous.
"The support we have had from Frances Little and Buzz Bidstrup to date, working with council staff has been priceless."
The NSW government provided Walgett Shire Council a grant to hold the festival through the Reconnecting Regional NSW funding program for communities meeting challenges after COVID-19 pandemic, floods and other natural disasters impacting them.
Walgett Shire Council is now taking expressions of interest for stall holders and entertainment providers.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
