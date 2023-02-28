This week, on 28 February, Taronga Western Plains Zoo turned 46 years old.
Since the Zoo was officially opened in 1977 it has celebrated so many amazing breeding and conservation achievements and welcomed millions of guests through its big entry gates.
And there's so much more to come, with 2023 shaping up to be a very big year.
"Later this year we will open Platypus Rescue HQ, Australia's first centre dedicated to platypus rescue, rehabilitation and research," zoo director Steve Hinks said.
"The new facility is really starting to take shape in our science, conservation and education precinct at the end of the zoo circuit. It will complement our newly opened Wildlife Hospital, with both facilities providing guests with an insight into the important hands-on role we perform in animal care, conservation and research."
In 2023, work is also commencing on the zoo's biggest and most ambitious project to date - the Serengeti Plains.
"This $30 million project will be the largest undertaken in the zoo's history, and will see the construction of a 55-hectare habitat for giraffe, zebra and antelope, 20 premium eco cabins and a two-storey café, function centre and restaurant," Steve said.
"We've commenced the detailed planning process and are really excited to see this project come to life, with construction due to commence late this year."
Throughout 2023 Taronga Western Plains Zoo will continue its critical work in the Taronga Sanctuary to conserve native species.
"We've just had our most successful breeding season ever for Plains-wanderer and are planning a release in the coming months. We also have some great news to share about our Regent Honeyeater and Chuditch conservation breeding programs," Steve added.
In just a few weeks, on 17 March, Taronga Western Plains Zoo will be in the spotlight on the national stage, contesting the Major Attraction and Unique Accommodation categories at the Australian Tourism Awards.
"We're so excited to be representing regional NSW tourism and our State as the NSW winner of these two categories," Steve said.
"It really shows the quality of the experience on offer right here in Dubbo, and we couldn't be more proud to be on that stage with the best of the best."
There's so much to look forward to in 2023 but one thing that Steve and the entire Zoo team are very excited about is welcoming you to the Zoo. Did you know you can visit for just $1 on your birthday? Find out more here taronga.org.au/birthday and celebrate a WILD birthday at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in 2023.
