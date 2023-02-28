Another action-packed weekend in cycling for the Dubbo Cycle Club.
Coaches have continuously put the junior riders through their paces, testing limits and fine tuning form in preparation for the upcoming U9-U11-U13 NSW Junior State Titles to be held on the 11th and 12th of March.
Riders have spent a tremendous amount of time at the Dubbo Regional Cycling facility training hard to put their best foot forward at the Championships.
It will be held in Dubbo for quarter of a century this year which is an accolade for the country Dubbo Club.
Older riders Kurt Eather, Isabelle Russell, Haylee Fuller and Dylan Eather made their presence felt at the Dunc Gray Velodrome in Sydney over the weekend.
The Annual Trek Cup (previously Clarence St Cup) was held on Saturday night, and the performances of the Dubbo riders was spectacular.
Fuller and Russell first took to the opening warm up scratch race with the former taking second and the latter third in a combine Elite U19 Division.
In the same event for the Men, Kurt and Dylan took first and second respectively and sets up a precedence for the nights racing.
READ ALSO:
Russell contested the nights NSW Scratch Championship event and came away with a silver medal and unfortunately just missed out on a medal in the Keirin event in getting 4th which was also a championship event.
Fuller controlled the elimination event and managed a second place with teammate Russell sixth.
Kurt and Dylan again first and second in the men's Elimination race.
Russell placed 5th in a hectic Shimano lightning Handicap with again combined U19 and Elite event.
The premier event of the night for the ladies the Trek Cup Wheelrace and it was the back marker Haylee Fuller that almost took out the event but managed third in a tight finish.
In the Men's Trek Wheelrace event it was the brothers Dylan in first place and Kurt running second in a dominating display to take home the spoils which included a brand-new electric bike which was fully tested on the velodrome before thanking the sponsors and all in attendance.
Riders now prepare for a good showing the National Titles on the 15th-19th of March at the Anna Meares Velodrome.
Riders selected are Kurt Eather, Danny Barber, Dylan Eather, Haylee Fuller, Tyler Putz, Ben Anderson and Isabelle Russell.
Closer to home the Club Championships continue Tuesday night at 6:30pm where tiny tots ride free of charge.
Friday will host the popular twilight criterium events at 6pm while and preparations for the U9 U11 U13 Junior state titles continue in earnest for the big weekend coming soon.
All welcome to the facility in River St to enjoy the catered entertaining racing that is enjoyable for the whole family.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.