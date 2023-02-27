Polite Pets Month aims to educate owners about common behavioural problems in animals Advertising Feature

Polite Pets Month is a good opportunity to understand and help improve pet behaviour, since behavioural problems are a leading cause of euthanasia in young pets. Work with your veterinarian to overcome common anxieties.

LET'S cut straight to the chase, a dog that is off leash is asking for trouble.

They will run, often oblivious to objects such as prams, mobile scooters and young children.

And then there's the doggy-do; off-leash dogs will go where and when they must.

March is Polite Pets Month and issues such as dog (and all pet) control is high on the agenda for the organisers, The Australian Veterinary Behaviour Interest Group.

The month is a good opportunity to understand and help improve pet behaviour, since behavioural problems are a leading cause of euthanasia in young pets.

Organisers of the month aim to educate pet owners, and their veterinarians, on what makes a polite pet and how to deal with underlying anxiety or behavioural issues that may affect your pet.



A pet's mental health is as important as its physicality and the month raises awareness of common stresses, such as anxiety, fear of loud noises and timidity when encountering other pets. Many pets develop phobias, such as being afraid to use a cat or dog door at night, or barking at the postie.

Work with your veterinarian to find ways of overcoming these disorders, for your pet's sake and also for yours.

Many owners "do the right thing" with their dog and cat.

With respect to dogs, most councils across Australia have special off-leash dog areas, where your pet can meet and play with other doggies in a safe, secure environment.

Some councils also provide free doggie-poop bags to help clean up after your dog and these are often made of recyclable plastic, so can be dispensed in your green bin.

If you are a puppy carer, consider taking your pet to puppy classes, often organised by your local veterinarian and a good start to training your animal.

With respect to cats, they should be kept indoors at night, for their welfare, to prevent nuisance behaviour such as spraying and to protect native wildlife.

Cats are usually lone creatures, so make sure you have plenty of stimulating toys.

Ideally, you want to train your cat to use a kitty litter box, not to scratch and to follow basic commands.