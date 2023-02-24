Rugby will miss the RSL Whitney Cup finals but it won't stop them from trying to salvage something out of the last three weeks of the season.
Following up on a rain-affected win over South Dubbo last week, Rugby will be back on the park on Saturday when they take on Macquarie at No.3 Oval.
After what has been a frustrating season for the men in blue and red, over the last few weeks they have shown a lot of positive signs and Glenn Shepherd believes their campaign has been better than many people believe.
"We played some really good cricket last weekend but I don't think I scores have really reflected how we have played," he said.
"We've had a number of games where we should have won and that's just a reflection of the lack of experience in our team and the only way you get experience is to play more games.
"Last time we played these blokes was on a Friday night where we lost on the last ball, Ben Strachan hit a six and they won the game.
"I felt sorry for a lot of our younger blokes, it was a pretty ordinary way to lose and we hadn't done a lot wrong."
Sitting in sixth spot on the ladder, Rugby have won just two games this season but has narrowly been beaten in a handful more, something Shepherd knows is just part of the game.
"We've won a good portion of the games we've played in this year but just haven't won those key moments," he said.
"We've copped some beatings which have been deserved through poor play but there have been times where we have played well and haven't come away with a win.
"Last week was good but it's a shame we didn't get to finish things due to the storm because we were right in control."
Rugby will face a different-looking Macquarie side on Saturday with Jason and Kyan Green both to play as the RSL Pinnington Cup has a bye.
It will special moment for the Green family after Jason 'retired' from first grade at the end of last season to play with his sons but will return on Saturday in what is likely a one-off match.
Over the past few weeks, Ben Wheeler, Dugald Shepherd and Koda Sissian have started to look great with the bat and their veteran teammate believes it's good to see the youngsters find their feet.
"I always think that's the sign of a good team is when you struggle to find a standout player because everyone is doing well," Shepherd said.
"We've done little bits of it throughout the season but just not enough, blokes have got the 30s and 40s but need to go on and get bigger scores.
"They are starting to get the hang of it now and it's just a shame it's come at the end of the season. They are becoming much better cricketers for it but more importantly are playing well as a team."
Meanwhile, CYMS will meet Newtown in a semi-final preview at No.2 Oval.
The two sides sit second and third on the ladder respectively making Saturday's match an entertaining one with CYMS still a chance of taking out the minor premiership should things go their way.
In the other match of the round, RSL Colts and South Dubbo are set to battle at No.1 Oval.
All play begins at 1pm.
