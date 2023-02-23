Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

February 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.

​2023 Touch Junior State Cup

Northern Conference

The event will be held at the Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct, Dubbo, February 24 - 26. Over three nights, local venues will provide two sittings and affiliates can book and order in advance. Council will also provide a suite of special offers from local attractions and activities to ensure our visitors have the best chance of experiencing our wonderful, awarding-winning experiences. For more information please contact: regionalevents@dubbo.nsw.gov.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.