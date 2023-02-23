The event will be held at the Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct, Dubbo, February 24 - 26. Over three nights, local venues will provide two sittings and affiliates can book and order in advance. Council will also provide a suite of special offers from local attractions and activities to ensure our visitors have the best chance of experiencing our wonderful, awarding-winning experiences. For more information please contact: regionalevents@dubbo.nsw.gov.au.
Decolonise, by Wellington-based artist DandalooSu, is a body of work that aims to reclaim and elevate the use of native fibres within the textile world, and draw awareness to the environmental impact of their modes of production.at Western Plains Cultural Centre Dubbo. Daily 10am-4pm until February 26. Visit the website.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best brekky burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty product, Kkids toys, clothing household items and collectibles. February 25, then March 25.
The all-new Queen tribute show from well-known Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane. and his band Bohemian Rhapsody bring back to life the visual excitement, sound and stage energy as witnessed at a Queen concert. Hear all the great hits like We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want to Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust and Bohemian Rhapsody. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, February 25, 8pm, $59.90 - $79.90 tickets online.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next one is Saturday, March 4. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
An art exhibition of all things featuring feathers, fruit, foliage or fresh air. Think birds, still life, florals and landscapes. Creative Fusion Gallery until February 27. See website for days and times.
Brew Tunes at the Brewery: Devil's Hollow Brewery - every Friday - Paul 'Irish' McMillan; 24 - Allyn Smith.
The Castlereagh Hotel: 8pm-11.45pm - February - Thursday 23 | Peter Riley; Friday 24 | Brad Hailing; Saturday 25 | Jade Martin.
.Old Bank Restaurant and Bar: Every Tuesday from 7.30pm- 10.30pm; local artists, until April 4.
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, Saturday; Sunday 3pm-6pm - February - Friday 24| Shane Riley; Saturday 25 | Jo Hyndes; Sunday 26 | Duncan Ferguson.
Lost for something to do on Sundays? All welcome to come chill with us for Sippin' Sunday from 3pm-6.30pm. With $10 cocktails, Happy Hour, raffles, live music. February 26 | Brad Haling.
Dubbo Harness Racing Club hosts feature races such as the Dubbo City Cup, Red Ochre Pacing Championship, Furney's Town and Country Championships, the Dubbo Harness Club Christmas Series, the Golden Gig Series and the Iron Horse Series. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights at Dubbo Showground, Friday, March 3, from 6pm, at Dubbo Showground.
The Miniature Horse Association of Australia conducts a National High Point Competition, and some states also hold an annual State High Point Competition for owners. The MHAA is returning to the Dubbo Showground after 30 years for its National Show, all day February 23 to Saturday February 25. Contact mhaanationalshow@gmail.com for details.
This exhibit showcases NSW Higher School Certificate bodies of work completed by final-year students in 2022. The exhibition encompasses a broad range of approaches and expressive forms, including ceramics, a collection of works, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photo media, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, and time-based forms. Western Plains Cultural Centre. Event opening February 24, and on show daily until March 3.
As an ARIA and 21 Golden Guitar award-winning artist, Sara Storer is well known for her fair dinkum, roots orientated country music. Today she returns, with sibling Greg Storer, under the moniker Storer, with the release of their first single Show Me from their forthcoming album. Friday March 3, Dubbo RSL Club Resort, 8pm. Tickets $39 adult, $20 under-15 years at dubborsl.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/92124.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event March 5) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
Sydney's hard rock/pub rock juggernauts are back on the road for another headline tour on the back of their electrifying new single Sweet Baby Brown Eyes. Get ready Orange. Free entry. Rolling Stone Australia has dubbed them "... one band you need to watch". So don't miss seeing NSW's premiere hard rock act live at The Victoria Hotel, 8.30pm.
Iku was born in Japan and currently lives and works in Orange. Iku has always been captivated by shadows, comparing them to the beauty of the yin and yang. Closely observing shadows in her daily surrounds, the patterns and lines are evocatively reimagined through expressive strokes in sumi ink. Exhibition on show at Orange Regional Gallery, open daily 10am-4pm, until March 19. More info call 6393 8136.
Saturdays and Sundays - Vineyard Wine Tasting Tours start at 2 pm. Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. Biosecurity measures in place to protect the vineyard. Tickets $25, bookings essential at antonioswines.com.au/events/.
Live Music Saturday's are on every weekend this summer at Stockman's Ridge Wines. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange. Saturdays, 1pm-5pm, Feb 18 - The Darcy Revival, Feb 25 - Malia Stirling, at 21 Boree Lane, Lidster. Call 6365 6212, or visit stockmansridge.com.au to secure your spot for $5. You can also enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling each first Saturday of the month until November 4, noon-6pm. Tickets $60pp.
The Corner Store Gallery presents a series of smaller works that give the impression of a constellation of debris strewn across the gallery space. This emulates the ordinary but sometimes unexpected things that litter Heath's house and workspace, giving the viewer a glimpse of her artistic-domestic world. March 1-11.
On March 4, from 11am-5pm, enjoy the next big event brought to you by Orange Region Vignerons Association. Alititude is a roving degustation of delicious wine and food including @printhiewines; @racineorange; @secondmousecheese; @nilestreetcafe @lakesidekioskandcafe and @trangskitchenorange; @brangayneoforangewines; @heiferstationwines; @highlandheritagecellardoor; @nashdalelanewines; @philipshawwines; @printhiewines; @rikardwines; @rosshillwines; @rowleewines; @stockmansridge; @swingingbridgewines; @tamburlaineorganicwines. Be chauffeured from the centre of Orange to Lake Canobolas, before enjoying an afternoon stopping at wine and food stations along the way. Book tickets $195pp at events.humanitix.com/wine-and-food-altitude/tickets. Selling fast.
On March 4, Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef, wine don or presenter working their craft. Chefs present and cook their recipes so guests can easily fire questions as they fire up the pans on the stove. During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. On March 11, join a masterclass with Ayoma from Red Chilli Deli to learn all about cooking delicious Sri Lankan dishes. Booking essential $140pp, at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event March 11. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Celebrate Orange Regional Museum's exhibition Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show until April 23, with family tours for kids and adults plus a scavenger hunt through the exhibition. Tour runs approximately 10am-10.30am. This is a free event, and bookings are essential at www.eventbrite.com.au.
On Sunday, February 26, you can enjoy a bottomless lunch at Duntryleague. Start with a cocktail on arrival and sit back and listen to some chilled DJ vibes while enjoying two hours of unlimited Prosecco and selected beers, plus delicious shared plates for your tableT hink dumplings, sliders, wontons and seafood (menu will change each Sunday). Bookings are essential for times between 1.30pm - 3:30pm. Tickets $85pp available at duntryleague.com.au/product/bottomless-sunday-lunch/.
A Gathering of Uncertainties was developed in partnership with Messums Wiltshire. The exhibition is a culmination of 10 years' work by the British sculptor, and the first comprehensive survey of his work to be shown in Australia. One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and his sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze. Orange Regional Gallery on show until April 15.
February 23-24, 10am-5pm, at the Orange Ex-Service's Club. Enjoy the best bush poets from across Australia performing in four categories of original (humorous and serious) and borrowed (traditional and modern) verse. This highly entertaining national competition is brought to Orange by the Australian Bush Poets Association and the Rotary Club of Orange. Poets enter via ABPA website. Audience entry by donation.
Individual performances of original poetry by students and adults not entering National Championships. Beaut family entertainment at the Orange Regional Conservatorium. Competition entry free for youth, $10 for the Open Competition. Audience entry by donation, no booking required. Youth Competition from 9am - noon. Open Competition from 1pm - 5pm. Run by the Rotary Club of Orange.
Inagural Cargo Cup. Please bring your own poetry or a classic (4 minutes max). Mel and Susie as guests judges. Cash prizes are on offer for Best Poem and Best Character. The bistro and bar opens at 5.00pm. Email accounts@cargoinn.com.au at the provided email if you are bringing a poem. Sponsored by See Saw Wines and MSM Milling.
Join the Rotary Club for the Rotary Community Market to enjoy craft and produce market, kids' activities, local entertainment and open microphone for poetry recitals, from 9am to 2pm at Orange Civic Centre Northcourt. Gold coin entry.
Join Meg, Justin, and guest musicians, The Hip Replacements for chilled classics, some Banjo, and a twang of banjo in and around the Strawhouse Tasting Room and Deck. Ticket includes a welcome glass of wine. Delectable treats from the Kiss Kitchen team are available to purchase. From 5-8pm, Boree Lane, Lidster. Tickets $25. Email info@strawhousewines.com.au.
After a few years off, Panorama Motorcycle Club is proud to be bringing the Long Track Masters back to Bathurst Showground, bigger and better than ever before! Tickets for Friday Adult $20, Concession $15, under-15, $10. For Saturday those tickets will cost $30, $20,and $15 - at www.eventbrite.com.au/o/panorama-motorcycle-club-long-track-40142513283.
Celebrating 100 years of Australia's most renowned portrait prize. In 2021 the Art Gallery of New South Wales celebrated the 100th birthday of Australia's oldest and most-loved portrait award, the Archibald Prize. The landmark exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize explores the prize across its history, revealing fascinating stories behind 100 carefully selected artworks. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery until February 28.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next run is on February 25, then March 4.
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.30pm at the Assumption School Hall, Mitre Street, Bathurst. All-male choir with a singing strength of about 24 members of all ages. For information call John Kendall on 0427 410 625.
Join us for a distillery tour at $20pp, Fridays and Saturdays, and see surrounding gardens and farmland on our 200 year old heritage property, The Grange. Share our passion for distilling Whisky and Gin, as we explain the techniques and craft of making our premium spirits from the paddock to the bottle. Tours include - learn the art of distillation; taste premium small batch spirits; see farmland and friendly animals; discover the history of the region. Until March 4, at various times. Book online www.bathurstgrange.com.au/bookings-checkout/distillery-tour-tasting/book.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. April 9 and 16, enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. Adult $50; Concession $48; Child under 14 yrs $30. Tickets available at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, or 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or online www.abercrombiehouse.com.au/.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Saturday, February 25 then March 25. Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Experience the thrill of harness racing at the club in March. First up on March 1, then March 8, both free entry from 6pm. Don't miss the highly-anticipated Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival from March 15. It features five race meetings and many social events such as Ladies Night Marquee, Calcutta, Ambrose Golf Day & Honouree Dinner. The three-year-old finals have prize money of $100,000 and the two-year-old finals, on the last Saturday night of March, each offer $150,000.00 in prize-money. Wednesday 15; Friday 17; Sunday 19 - Nutrien Gold Crown Yearling sales; Monday 20 - 1pm - 5pm; Wednesday 22, 6pm - 10.30pm; Saturday 25 - 6pm - 11pm, entry adult $10, concession $5, under-15 free.
Join us for a fabulous night at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, in the Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize exhibition, to celebrate World Pride 2023. This exclusive event will feature a tour of the exhibition by drag queen Betty Confetti, followed by a meet and greet with sparkling wine and nibbles. Dress: Fancy and fabulous! $15 BRAGS Members, $20 Non-Members. Book at www.bathurstart.com.au.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (March 19), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is March 5, 2023.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates March 4 and 5. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sundays between 1pm and 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Join us for an afternoon of untutored life drawing on Saturday, February 25. We warmly welcome all skill levels. The two hour class will have a live model performing a variety of poses, with a short break in the middle. There will be easels with A2 size boards and the option to sit at a table. This event is BYO paper and drawing materials. We recommend butchers paper and charcoal as a great place to start. We also welcome students to bring acrylic paints, pastels, pencils, and inks (but please no oil paints). No entry after 2pm. Cost $25. Email artbystephanie2799@gmail.com.
Go back to the future in Blayney. Turn up the power ballads, bust out the big hair and join them for a weekend of free fun as they celebrate Blayney in the '80s.Themed entertainment, workshops, exhibitions, street activities, and markets will run across the weekend. King George Oval will play host to the main event on Saturday night featuring live music, food trucks, local wine and beer, and more. For the full event schedule checkout the Blayney Shire Council website.
This year's motif is ENERGY. The committee is looking forward to a bumper number of entries delivered by February 24. The sections include Fine Art, Mixed Media, Sculptures and Photography. Works will be on display at the Blayney Arts Hub from March 2 - 26. Register at https://platformartshub.com/too/.
Enjoy a free family night out in Neville on February 24, with an outdoor screening of Encanto, local live music, food, mini-market, jumping castle and face painting Grab your picnic rug and take the family out for a very special night at Neville Public School. Gates open at 5pm with the movie beginning at 7.30pm.
Save the date for the 145th annual Blayney Show. More details will be added closer to the event which takes place at the Blayney Showground.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Perhaps Oberon's most famous garden is the awe inspiring, Mayfield. This magnificent garden is the largest cool climate garden in the world and is truly a must see. There are 15 hectares of the Water Garden open to visitors every day, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day. See the Copper Tree and the Grotto on your way to the Gallery, which gives a fascinating history of the garden and a tribute to those involved with its creation. It remains a living legacy of the Hawkins family who took much of their inspiration for this project from several of Europe's most significant horticultural destinations. Visitors can also enjoy a unique regional dining experience at Mayfield's garden restaurant, and it also offers a luxurious glamping experience during its spring, autumn andsSummer festivals.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one being a Twilight Market from 5pm on Sunday, February 26. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Saturday March 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family. (Check opening hours over the holidays.)
The action returns to the Oberon Showground on February 25, for the 2023 Oberon Rodeo. All the usual rodeo events plus entertainment. Details at www.oberonrodeo.com/.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: March 3, April 7. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
