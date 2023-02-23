Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Rams under 16s and 18s will be at Parkes' Pioneer Oval on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western's Rex Bassingthwaite has been impressive so far this season. Picture by SM Photography

He's a humble young man but Rex Bassingthwaite has already shown glimpses of the superstar talent he possesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.