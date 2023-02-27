Catholic Healthcare invited senior citizens to a free day of fun activities and presentations at their Mind and Move hub in Dubbo on Wednesday, February 22.
Residents were able to trial the activities which included specialised seniors' strength and cardio sessions, such as pilates, tai chi and yoga.
The Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was on board to capture some of the fun that was had at the seniors festival, you can see the photos below.
There were social connection and learning opportunities such as art classes, a coffee club, music concerts and information given about group day trips.
After the session residents enjoyed some time together to have some lunch, a cup of coffee and a chat.
Mind and Move is a tailored leisure and wellness club for seniors aimed at helping them enjoy a happier healthier version of themselves, with a diverse and exciting range of activities.
Taught by leading professionals, the aim is to make residents the best version of themselves, plus more.
Catholic Health Australia is Australia's largest non-government grouping of health, community, and aged care services, providing care across 80 hospitals, 25,000 aged care beds and 36,500 home and community care clients.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
