$100,000 prize still unclaimed as search for mystery winner continues

Dubbo lottery players are being asked to check their tickets as a $100,000 prize goes unclaimed since Tuesday.
The winning entry was purchased at News at the Mall at Orana Mall Marketplace.
News at the Mall owner Greg Stevenson said they were over the moon to have sold their twelfth major lottery prize.
"It's wonderful to hear that we've sold another major winning entry," he said.
"Since hearing the news, a lot of people have been coming in to check their tickets!
"It's certainly creating quite a buzz in our store.
"Whomever our winner is, we wish them all the best with their prize and hope they discover their life-enhancing win soon."
