Taronga Western Plains Zoo's Wildlife Hospital has played a critical role in the treatment, rehabilitation and ultimate release of a little female platypus, found locally alongside the Macquarie River.
The platypus was discovered by a member of the public who, from a distance, initially thought it was a duck. Closer inspection revealed it to be a platypus tangled up in a fishing lure and fishing line.
"The member of the public took the platypus to a local vet, Orana Veterinary Services, and they did a great job of removing both the lure and the line," Zoo Vet Rebecca Robey said.
"Unfortunately the platypus had sustained quite a lot of damage to its front foot and also its bill, and so it was brought to the Wildlife Hospital for further treatment and rehabilitation, to try and get it back to a state where it could be returned to the wild."
Treatment at the Wildlife Hospital included cleaning the foot wound on a regular basis and ensuring there was no damage to the nerves or blood supply.
"The platypus also had quite a bad laceration on her bill and this was concerning as platypuses rely very heavily on their bills," Dr Robey said. "They have specialized sensors at the tip that they use to find their food under the water. If the bill didn't heal it would have compromised its ability to survive in the wild."
Thankfully despite its injuries this little platypus improved and healed really well and very quickly during its time at the Wildlife Hospital.
A final health check confirmed it was in good health and body condition and suitable for release and the Zoo's vets and vet nurses headed to the location where the platypus was found at dusk, which is usually when platypus are most active.
"It was incredibly satisfying and special to release her back to the wild," Dr Robey said.
"This particular case is an important reminder to us all to always take our rubbish, including fishing lures and lines, with us when we leave the river and to do what we can to keep our waterways clear to protect these amazing animals for the future."
If you see sick or injured wildlife, always make sure you stay safe, monitor the animal from a distance and call WIRES for assistance.
