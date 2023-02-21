Dubbo residents enjoyed 'You got It - A Salute to Roy Orbison' starring John Stephan at Dubbo Regional Theatre on Saturday, February 18.
A crowd of 400 travelling from as far as ACT, Binnaway, Coonabraran, Cobar and Warren enjoyed the live music and well-known Roy Orbison Songs.
Orbison's son, singer Wesley Orbison is in fact involved in Mr Stephan's show promotions across Australia and at the famous Las Vegas strip.
"Not one of the performers in the United States and Australia could do the tribute otherwise the family would legally shut them down," Mr Stephan said.
"I am the only one they endorsed because I don't copy Roy Orbison's voice or appearance, and that's what they prefer.
"I perform as John Stephan and I sing the songs of Roy Orbison, that's what I am. I don't copy Roy's voice or his appearance and that's how the Orbison family wants it."
Stephan's tribute show at Dubbo featured a rendition of the Everly Brothers' timeless hits such as such as 'Bye Bye Love', 'Wake Up Little Susie', 'All I Have To Do Is Dream', 'Bird Dog', 'Let It Be Me', '(Til) I Kissed You', 'Cathy's Clown', 'Crying In The Rain' and 'When Will I Be Loved'.
Popularly known in the entertainment circle as 'the voice from down under' as well as a songwriter, Stephan's reviews say his crooning is 'filled with warmth, emotion and a four-octave range'.
