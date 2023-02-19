Daily Liberal
One man dead, passengers injured after single-vehicle crash on Burrendong Way near Orange

By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 19 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:08pm
The site of the crash on Burrendong Way on Sunday, Februaru 19. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV

A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Dubbo on Sunday, February 19.

