A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Dubbo on Sunday, February 19.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.50am on Burrendong Way at Stuart Town.
There police found a car crashed down an embankment with the driver, believed to be in his 30s, pronounced dead at the scene.
Two female passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene.
One woman, in her 30s, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition suffering a head injury.
The other, in her 20s, was treated for head, arm and abdominal injuries and taken in an ambulance to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have commenced an investigation into the crash.
