Your Paper in Peril: If we don't stick up for trusted regional newspapers, who will? Global digital platforms? The ABC?

February 19 2023 - 5:00am
If we don't stick up for trusted regional newspapers, who will?

THIS week the Daily Liberal and the other NSW newspapers of the ACM network asked Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor's pick to take his job at the March election, Chris Minns, if they would help protect the future of local news by guaranteeing, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has done down south, a full page of state government advertising in every regional paper every week.

