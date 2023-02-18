Daily Liberal
Coulton's Catch Up | The importance of early treatment of melanomas

By Mark Coulton
February 19 2023 - 8:00am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton working from home after surgery to remove skin cancers. Picture supplied

On Monday the 13th of February I had the privilege of making a speech in Parliament about the importance of prevention and early treatment of melanomas. It was a subject very close to my heart as on Tuesday the 14th I had a melanoma and two basal cell carcinomas removed from my head.

