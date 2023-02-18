Coulton's Catch Up | The importance of early treatment of melanomas

On Monday the 13th of February I had the privilege of making a speech in Parliament about the importance of prevention and early treatment of melanomas. It was a subject very close to my heart as on Tuesday the 14th I had a melanoma and two basal cell carcinomas removed from my head.
As someone who represents an electorate with great exposure to the sun, I have been all too aware of the danger of skin cancers. This was my second bout with skin cancer in the last year and a half so I do encourage everyone to get a regular skin check to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.
Prevention is even better, so make sure you cover up and use sun protection, especially if like I have, you do a lot of work outdoors.
The full transcript of my speech on melanoma is available at: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/private-members-business-melanoma/
I've been calling on the Labor Government to advise councils regarding the amount of funding each could expect to receive through Phase 4 of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program. I was pleased to see the details of this critical program finally confirmed.
While I welcome the news that $500 million in LRCI funding originally promised to councils will be delivered, further details are needed for the extra $250 million which was announced in the October budget. Until I see more details, I will continue to have questions about the methodology Labor plans to use to determine where this money goes.
For more information about the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program visit: https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/about/local-initiatives/local-roads-and-community-infrastructure/
I was truly disappointed to see that regional communities of Western NSW have been left out in the latest round of Mobile Blackspot funding, with Labor prioritising areas in their own seats.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has chosen Labor electorates for 25 out of 26 available grants in New South Wales under the Improving Mobile Coverage Round of the Mobile Black Spots Program.
It's unbelievable to me that some of the areas which need it most have been completely left out of this funding. None of the funding has gone into seats like Farrer, Riverina or Parkes - not a cent. These areas cover roughly 70 percent of NSW.
All regional communities deserve a chance and Labor needs to stop playing politics because mobile coverage, especially in the Far West, is a major safety issue.
This Sunday marks 15 years since I gave my maiden speech at Parliament House on the 19th of February 2008.
It's been an incredible honour to represent the people of the Parkes electorate at the Federal level and three projects in particular stand out as achievements that I am very proud to have been a part of: the Western Cancer Centre, the Inland Rail, and greater support for Local Government.
My priorities since I made my maiden speech have remained fairly consistent, and still hold true today. When I recently read over what I spoke about in my first week of Parliament I can tell you that after 15 years my belief in the future of inland Australia remains stronger than ever.
The full transcript of my maiden speech to Parliament is available at: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/media/speeches/maiden-speech/
