NSW RFS warning for Orana landholders as heatwave causes increased fire danger

By Newsroom
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 1:45pm
RFS works to contain a grass fire outside Dubbo in December of 2022. Picture by Tom Barber

Orana landholders have been warned of an increased risk of grass fire across the region over the weekend and into next week, with hot and dry weather expected.

