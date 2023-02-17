Orana landholders have been warned of an increased risk of grass fire across the region over the weekend and into next week, with hot and dry weather expected.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) issued the warning on behalf of the Orana Team on the afternoon of Friday, February 17.
NSW RFS Inspector Dave Millsteed said under these conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Current weather systems are generating hot and unsettled conditions through the weekend until late next week, with heatwave conditions forecast for parts of NSW," Inspector Millsteed said.
"I urge Orana Team landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order."
Inspector Dave Millsteed said grass fires travel much faster than bush fires because grass ignites so quickly.
"Orana Team residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property," Inspector Millsteed said.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information."
The NSW RFS provides the following advice about protecting properties from grass fires:
For more information, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare
