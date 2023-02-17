You've got to be in it to win it.
It's an age-old saying and one Wellington's Karen McCarroll is taking into Sunday's race meeting at Mudgee.
Whataboutscotty will run for McCarroll in the Newhaven Park CDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) and the trainer knows it will be a massive test for her gelding.
"It's a hard race, the bar has been raised considerably for him," she said.
"His last run was a bit of a forget-me run, it was a bit disappointing but we came through.
"We thought 'how often do you get an opportunity to take part in it' so we decided to have a crack and scraped in."
A spot in the Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick is on the line for the top two finishing runners with $150,000 in prizemoney on offer on Sunday.
A four-year-old gelding, Whataboutscotty has only had six starts but two of those have resulted in wins.
"He's still learning, he's still maturing," she said.
"He's obviously a late bloomer so if he does nothing on Sunday we might be able to put him away, and look after him so we can have a crack next year."
One of the least experienced runners in Sunday's field, Whataboutscotty ($41) will start as an outside chance.
But for McCarroll, she is just more than happy to be in the running and knows anything can happen on race day.
"It is very hard, to find anything that is competitive enough to be involved in it," she said.
"It doesn't sound like a lot but 20 runs is not a lot in a horse's career, so you've got to manage it that if you do want to run your horses in these races that you manage it right."
The gelding has drawn barrier 15, a less than ideal drawn his trainer knows things haven't worked in their favour.
"It hasn't, we've been really lucky with barrier draws until now so it had to happen," she said.
"It's just unfortunate that it happened this race, it would've been nice to draw closer for sure."
One of McCarroll's five horses, Whataboutscotty is a star on the rise and will team up with regular jockey Dylan Stanley set to ride, a decision which was an easy one for the trainer.
"He's ridden him all this preparation, he rides work for me and knows the horse," she said.
"He is just learning the craft and in every race, he rides in he will get something out of it.
"I couldn't take him off when he has done nothing wrong."
Brett Thompson, Dean Mirfin and Alison Smith are other trainers with horses in the race.
Sunday's meeting will consist of seven races with the Country Championships qualifier starting at 4:45pm.
