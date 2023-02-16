South Dubbo Hornets have made big steps forward across this RSL Whitney Cup season and Greg Rummans is hoping they aren't finished yet.
Rummans and the Hornets will take to the field on Saturday afternoon at No.3 Oval when they face Rugby in the third last round of the RSL Whitney Cup regular season.
Hugh Sienkiewicz has taken over the captaincy from Rummans since Christmas but the experienced campaigner still plays an integral part in the group.
This round was originally supposed to be a two-day meeting between the sides and Rummans is still expecting a good match.
"It's a shame that it is a one-dayer, I'd rather our boys have a few two-dayers but it's all we can do," he said.
"We got pretty much a full complement of players other than Hugh Ridley, Jon Kilby is back after the birth of his baby.
"Richie Richardson is going to have a game in the 12 with the young ones, it should be alright. I think the Rugby boys are going to pretty full strength too so it should be a good contest."
The Hornets have picked up several wins this season and sat fourth on the ladder just a few weeks ago but an outright loss to Macquarie in their last match dropped them down to fifth.
READ ALSO:
With only one round of two-day matches remaining, Rummans hopes his side can end their season on a high.
"It's a bit harder for our younger ones to get into dominant positions against the adults in a 40 over game, they just don't have the power," he said.
"It's always been a bit of a battle but we've picked up three wins in 40 over games so it has been a positive year for our boys.
"If they can jag a win here and beat RSL Colts next week it would be alright, they are going good."
Several of the Hornets have been impressive this season and have become regular contributors to the club's first grade outfit.
It is that development that Rummans is most proud of after seeing how well the players have developed.
"Max Richardson has some into first grade and has gone from strength to strength, Blake Dillon is the same," he said.
"Harry (Roscarel) has had a pretty good year, Hugh Sienkiewicz is back after having a bit of an average year last year.
"Lach (Rummans) has had his moments with the bat and ball, Rudy Peet probably hasn't quite found his groove but he started the second innings against Macquarie really well.
"Ted (Murray) has moved around a bit, middle order probably suits him better but does his bat in the middle during a 40 over game or does he bat at the top is probably the juggle."
Meanwhile, RSL Colts and CYMS Cougars will meet at No.2 Oval in a match which is likely to be an entertaining and quality fixture.
The competition's two leading sides are set to play in a game which could be a grand final preview if consistency is anything to go by.
Newtown can basically book themselves a spot in the top three and finals if they are to win against Macquarie at No.1 Oval.
The Tigers have a comfortable points advantage over Macquarie who sit fourth but the latter side has a shock inclusion.
Former RSL Colts fast bowler and Western Zone representative Ed Morrish has been named to play for Macquarie on Saturday, bolstering their stocks for what is a must-win match.
All matches will begin at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.