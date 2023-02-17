Daily Liberal
Telstra, Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal offering community project grants

By Newsroom
February 18 2023 - 10:00am
Loretta Willaton, Regional Australia Executive and Regional Customer Advocate at Telstra, said funded projects would help regional communities connect. Picture supplied

Are you involved in a not-for-profit community group that can make a difference to connection, education or renewal in Dubbo?

