Are you involved in a not-for-profit community group that can make a difference to connection, education or renewal in Dubbo?
Telstra is teaming-up with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) to offer $600,000 to foster inclusion and resilience in remote, rural and regional communities.
Under the 2023 Telstra Connected Communities program, $200,000 per year will be granted for the next three years.
Dubbo not-for-profits could secure annual grants of $10,000 to put towards community projects.
Telstra stated successful organisations would most likely be those helping people embrace new technologies or providing digital capability, or helping provide access to information, technology, education and facilities that support their community.
"After a few particularly tough years, we know many people - entire communities - are in rebuilding mode. Under this kind of pressure, the threads of our community relationships can be put to the test," said Loretta Willaton, Regional Australia Executive and Regional Customer Advocate at Telstra.
"We want to help rebuild and strengthen regional Australia, and one of the things we're best at is helping people connect."
Applications for the 2023 Telstra Connected Communities grant round will open at 9am on Wednesday, March 1 and close at 5pm on Thursday, March 30.
All applications will need to be lodged via the FRRR website at https://frrr.org.au/funding/place/telstra-connected-communities-program/
Successful grants will be announced in June 2023 and these applicants will have 12 months to complete funded projects.
Telstra will host a webinar on March 6 at midday to explain the program criteria and provide some tips for applying. Register for the webinar at https://events.humanitix.com/telstra-connected-communities-grants-program-2023-workshop
